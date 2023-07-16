Gwendlyn Brown is officially a ‘Mrs’ as the Sister Wives star got married in 2023. Walking down the aisle before her mom, Christine Brown is due to, Gwendlyn celebrated her love with her longtime partner, Beatriz Queiroz, on Saturday, July 15. Many of her family members were in attendance on the big day including Meri and Leon Brown.

As the Sister Wives season 18 trailer dropped just days ago, fans were “screaming” at the drama that is set t go down on the 2023 show. However, it appears that it’s not all tears and arguments for the TLC show stars. Christine’s daughter appears super happy as she ties the knot with Beatriz.

Gwendlyn Brown is married

Taking to Instagram on July 16, Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter, Gwendlyn, 21, shared that she is now married.

Gwendly and her fiancé, Beatriz, met at a fast food restaurant where they both worked.

Speaking of her fiancé on Valentine’s Day 2023, Gwendly said that she “had a crush” on Beatriz for around a year.

After a few months of dating, the two moved in together. Seven months later, they got engaged.

Gwendlyn is now a ‘Queiroz’

In a romantic Instagram post, Gwendlyn wrote: “Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz.”

She shared a snap of her and Beatriz kissing on their wedding day with a sign behind them reading: “The Queirozes.”

Many of the Sister Wives star’s fans took to the Instagram comments section to congratulate the two on their big day.

More said they “couldn’t wait” to see more “beautiful photos” from the wedding day.

Meri Brown took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and her son, Leon Brown, and wrote that it was the “best part” of her day.

Who is Beatriz Queiroz?

Beatriz Queiroz is TLC star, Gwendlyn’s, wife.

She has one sister and was raised by both her mother and father.

Beatriz hails from Brazil and she explained that she was raised Mormon.

She and her family moved to the US when she was five years old.

Speaking of their future plans, Beatriz and Gwendlyn said that in 30 years’ time, they hope to be “living on a farm with grandkids.”

The two expressed their hopes of having biological and adopted children in the future on Gwendlyn’s YouTube channel.

