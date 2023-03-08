Tammy Slaton’s loyal fans have noticed that she is no longer wearing her trach in 2023.

After years of battling with her weight, Tammy Slaton was approved for weight loss surgery during 1000-lb Sisters season 4.

Tammy and her sister, Amy Slaton-Halterman, have been sharing their lives with TLC viewers since 2020, and three years on they have changed their lives drastically.

Tammy is now a married woman – her husband, Caleb Willingham’s proposal left her speechless in 2022. Amy now has two sons, Glenn and Gage, however, her marriage is on the rocks as Amy is set to divorce husband Michael Halterman.

Has Tammy had her trach removed?

Judging by Tammy Slaton‘s recent Instagram post in March 2023, she has had her trach removed.

A tracheostomy (or trach) is a surgical procedure whereby a tube is inserted into the trachea in order for the lungs to fill with air.

Fans once wondered why Tammy had a trach fitted.

In 1000-lb Sisters season 3, Tammy suffered from oxygen poisoning, which left surgeons with no alternative but to perform a tracheostomy.

However, it seems that she’s now had the tube removed.

Tammy Slaton’s fans are ‘proud’

Tammy and Amy Slaton have fans all over the world thanks to their TLC show and their social media pages.

Many of Tammy’s fans took to the Instagram comments section of her post to write that they were “so proud” of her.

One fan wrote: “Omg Tammy you look amazing! And no more trach! I have cried on every episode this season! You freakin did it girl! I am so proud of you!”

The positive comments are rolling in for Tammy as she was approved for weight loss surgery and appears happy in her Instagram selfie post.

Tammy dons new look on Instagram

TLC star Tammy’s hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed by her fans. Many have been following her journey since 1000-lb Sisters first began. Tammy is donning a whole new look in 2023 including a vibrant hair color and sparkly nails.

Not only are fans able to see Tammy and Amy’s weight loss journey on the series but more of the Slaton and Halterman family members have been added to the cast as the seasons roll on.

Tammy and Amy’s brother, Chris Combs, is a fan favorite. They also have two other sisters, Misty Wentworth, and Amanda Halterman.

The Slatons’ family tree is something that has captured many fans’ attention as the clan appears to have some interesting stories to tell.

Amy said that her grandfather died from drinking antifreeze in season 4 and she also previously said that the family had royalty in their bloodline.

