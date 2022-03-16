How the Derrico’s keep up with their ever-growing family of 17













Doubling Down With The Derricos season 6 is currently airing on TLC, and viewers are wondering what exactly the family do as a business…

The hit TLC show follows the lives of the Derricos, a family of fifteen children and their parents, Deon and Karen. The family is made up of two sets of twins, a set of triplets and a set of quadruplets.

However, having this many children certainly comes at a cost. Reality Titbit has explored what the Derricos do for a living to keep up with their growing family…

THE BACHELOR: Michelle and Nayte have proved doubters wrong

The Time Traveler’s Wife | Official Teaser | HBO BridTV 8973 The Time Traveler’s Wife | Official Teaser | HBO https://i.ytimg.com/vi/thabdKZNOQw/hqdefault.jpg 973060 973060 center 22403

What do the Derricos do for a living?

One of the first things that pop into viewers’ minds when watching the show is – how do they make that possible? Well, Reality Titbit is here to reveal all.

Karen stays at home to care for the children, whilst Deon goes out to work to provide for the family. Deon works as a real estate investor, which will help them a lot as a family as it is extremely well paid.

Alongside this, the family will earn money from their career in reality TV from TLC. It has been estimated that they make around $25,000-$40,000 per episode, and having done three seasons of the show, this will have contributed a lot to their salary.

The Derricos have their own website

Alongside reality TV and real estate, the family also have their own website as a source of income. This is where fans of the Derricos can buy merch of their favourite TLC family.

Their merch includes items such as t-shirts and hoodies with the family name displayed on them. The Derrico’s website also promotes their show and introduces us to the whole family (as even they know it can get pretty confusing!)

They describe Deon as a “Detroit Public School Bus Driver and Real Estate Investor”, and Karen as a former flight attendant at the time they met.

TLC: Here’s what we know about the Derricos move to South Carolina

How expensive is it having 15 children?

Now that we know what the family do for a living outside of TLC, let’s take a look at just how expensive it is for them to live as a family of seventeen.

In May 2019, Karen revealed in an interview with Live 5 News that their monthly grocery bill / eating out bill is estimated at around $3,500. However, due to the family’s current wealth, they are easily able to afford this.

Not only is having fifteen children expensive, but it will also take up the whole of Karen and Deon’s time. Karen also revealed in the interview that she has to do around three/four loads of washing every single day – and this was when they had eleven kids!

WATCH DOUBLING DOWN WITH THE DERRICOS ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK