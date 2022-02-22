Here’s what we know about the Derrico’s potential move to South Carolina











The moment TLC viewers all over the world have been waiting for has finally arrived… season 3 of Doubling Down with the Derricos!

Doubling Down with the Derricos is back, and the family of seventeen is here with a bang. The TLC show follows Deon and Karen Derrico along their journey and day-to-day life with fifteen children.

The season 3 teaser clip has got viewers talking, and one thing in particular has been the topic of conversation. Reality Titbit have explored whether the Derricos made the big move to South Carolina, and why some family members weren’t sure on the idea.

NETFLIX: Meet Shayne from Love is Blind, job, age and fun facts explored

1000-lb Sisters | Season 3 Trailer | TLC BridTV 6621 1000-lb Sisters | Season 3 Trailer | TLC 900478 900478 center 22403

Did the Derricos move to South Carolina?

As seen in the season 3 trailer, there were mixed opinions on moving to South Carolina from the Derricos.

Karen Derrico hails from Kingstree, South Carolina, where she lived up until her big move to Las Vegas with Deon, so wants to take her family back to where she’s from. However, Karen explained that it will be hard “to move city people into the country”.

Grandma ‘GG’ in particular was not keen on the idea. She told Deon and Karen “I’m not moving. Never.”

Right now, there is no evidence to show that the family has moved to South Carolina, and from the teaser clip, it doesn’t look like anybody will be wanting to any time soon.

Nobody is leaving without GG

Each of Karen and Deon’s fifteen children are extremely close with their grandma, GG. GG is Deon’s mother, and even at 71 years old, she does a better job than ever at being a supportive grandmother.

So, as GG isn’t keen on moving, it’s no surprise that the children have said they aren’t leaving her behind. Deon expressed his concerns on the show, saying: “I’m torn between the two top women in my life, and I’m in the hot seat.”

One of the children also said: “GG’s a part of all of us, so I don’t wanna leave her behind. Then something happens and we’re not there”.

During the sneak peek clip, we also saw GG’s health decline as she has to visit the hospital. This makes Reality Titbit believe that the Derricos didn’t move to South Carolina, as their main priority will have been GG’s health.

HGTV: Viewers question if 100 Day Dream Home is real or not

The Derrico family explored

As a family with fifteen children, which doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon, it’s hard for viewers to keep up. However, we’re here to help, and we’ve got all the names and ages of the TLC children.

The family’s eldest child is 15-year-old Darian, who helps her parents care for her younger siblings. Then we have 10-year-old Derrick, and 9-year-old twins Dallas and Denver.

Karen and Deon have a family history of multiple of children, so it was no surprise that her next pregnancy turned out to be quintuplets, which is when 7-year-old Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz came along. At 9 children, the Derricos weren’t ready to stop just there, and they then had twins Diez and Dior who are now four years old.

Last but certainly not least, the Derrico family expanded once again in 2019, with triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver.

WATCH DOUBLING DOWN WITH THE DERRICOS ON TLC TUESDAYS AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK