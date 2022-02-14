Here’s when part 3 of Sister Wives: Tell-All will air on TLC











Many fans have been left disappointed after tuning in to TLC last night to find that part 3 of Sister Wives: Tell-All wasn’t available to watch.

The Brown family is back once again for a three-part reunion special, with Kody, Christine, Janelle, Robyn, and Meri ready to reveal what’s really been going down. Parts one and two have certainly lived up to expectations, and major bombshells were dropped by the wives.

Although part 3 of Sister Wives: Tell-All did not air last night, TLC has promised viewers that the finale will be worth the wait. Reality Titbit has found out when the episode will air, and who’s going to spill the tea this time…

When will Sister Wives: Tell All part 3 air?

Part 3 of the reunion will air on TLC on Sunday the 20th of February 2022, exactly one week later than it should have.

If you’re wondering why it didn’t air on the 13th, you’ve come to the right place and the reason is pretty straightforward. If you’re not a sports fanatic, you may not be aware that the 13th of February was Super Bowl Sunday.

This means that many channels have pushed back the dates for new episodes of shows as they will lose a lot of viewers due to the Super Bowl, and this is exactly what TLC has done. As part 3 will be full of drama, TLC want the episode to get the best ratings feasible.

Here’s what to expect from the part 3 episode

Like with parts one and two, viewers just can’t contain themselves for the latest juicy details of the Brown family. TLC has released yet another teaser clip for the upcoming episode.

During the clip, we see Christine break down in tears, explaining that “it’s been so hard for so long”. Viewers finally get to hear Christine’s side of the story for leaving the marriage, and according to the teaser, this is Kody’s first time hearing it too.

Fans of the show have jumped to the comments to comfort Christine. One Instagram user wrote: “Good for Christine! Go out and find someone who will love you and only you! Be totally devoted to you and your family”.

Sister Wives: Tell-All part one and two summary

If you haven’t had time to watch the first two parts of the show yet, Reality Titbit has all the information you need to catch up. During part one the situation between Meri and Kody was addressed. Meri admitted that they hadn’t been intimate in over a decade, but hoped they could be again one day.

The nanny situation was also addressed, and viewers got to see Christine’s initial reaction to learning that Kody and Robyn had a nanny in their house during the pandemic. COVID-19 was a big topic of conversation, as Kody’s relationship with Gabe and Garrison was also discussed as he admits he feels they majorly disrespected him by breaking his COVID-19 rules.

The ‘basement wife’ circumstances were also addressed, and also the relationship between Robyn and the other wives.

