Holly Hager from My 600-lb Life looks almost unrecognisable several years on from her weight loss during season 7. She’s now busy working a job and thriving with a whole new look after sharing her story on TLC.

My 600-lb Life follows the lives of Dr. Now’s patients, who turn to him for help with losing weight. He gives them a strict diet program to follow with the aim for them to lose enough lb to be approved for bariatric surgery.

When she made her debut, Holly already had one failed weight loss surgery, so to succeed this time, she had to do more than change her eating habits, and address the childhood issues that continued to plague her.

Get to know Holly Hager

Holly appeared on My 600-lb Life season 7 episode 5. From Houston, Texas, she wasn’t far away from Dr. Now’s clinic there, compared to several other stars on the show who often have to travel to visit him.

She revealed she initially lost weight after her first surgery at 32, which she got after splitting from her first husband, and got down to 338 lb. However, after her bad eating habits returned, she eventually gained the weight back.

At 38 years old, Holly weighed over 650 lb. She told cameras, “I wish I could change it all, but I can’t stop eating,” but was determined to lose enough weight so that she could drastically improve her life.

Holly’s story on My 600-lb Life

Holly revealed food was a comfort to her, and got up to 600 lb by the time she was 30. She then decided that she “had to do something or she wouldn’t last much longer” but admitted she had started eating more, even when full.

By the time she was 33, she was back in the 500 lb bracket. When she turned to Dr. Now for help, her weight loss journey got off to a slow start, as she lost 47 lb in her first few months with the doctor.

She was down from a peak weight of 658 lb to 418 after the weight loss surgery. Holly went on to lose a whopping 240 lb, which made her one of season 7’s most successful My 600-lb Life cast members.

She looks totally different now

Holly has kept up her weight loss since her journey on My 600-lb Life. She is also working a job as an advanced product and independent beauty consultant for cosmetics brand Mary Kay, and still lives in Houston.

She also shared some exciting news in October. Holly got married to husband Ray, who works 12-hour nights. And it’s not just her love life where Holly is absolutely thriving but in her fulfilling career, too.

In July 2022, Holly wrote on Facebook:

I am 12 days away from fulfilling one of my dreams since joining Mary Kay!! I will finally be able to attend our annual Seminar in-person in Dallas, TX!!! I couldn’t have done it without my customers. Thank you so much for believing in me and helping me reach my goals. I have the best customers ever!!

Holly’s smiling picture suggests she’s happier than ever and is focused on her consultancy job. Back in March 2021, the TLC star revealed that she is “doing something that I love and believe in” and asked clients if they are doing the same.

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

