Alana Thompson, best known as Honey Boo Boo, has changed a lot over the past several years. Physically and mentally, the popular teenager is on a journey on self-transformation, but is asking fans for ‘a little time to grow up’.

From a child pageant star to a trendy teen, Honey Boo Boo has built a strong fan base throughout the years. Despite the occasional drama, Alana has gained the support of her fans, who have seen her grow up and laugh at her own antics.

Earlier this month, the teenager appeared on a tell-all podcast with Bunny DeFord. Days later, she asked her followers for some time to enjoy her adolescence before growing up.

Honey Boo Boo asks for a ‘little time to grow up’

On December 16, Alana went to her personal TikTok to share an emotional video with her followers. Although she is not very active on her Instagram account, Alana occasionally goes to treat her fans on her TikTok account.

In the eight-second video, the 17-year-old added a picture of herself during her young days on television, which then switches up to a photo grid ten years later with current photos of herself.

“Please give me a little time [to] grow up,” she wrote on the video. Honey Boo Boo added an extra caption, ensuring that “time will heal everything”.

Alana’s TikTok account has been increasing month by month and now stands at 298k followers and 1.8 million likes.

Fans send messages of support

Throughout the past few years, the former child star was recently in the headlines for her relationship with her mother, but followers saw a positive change once she moved in with her sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’.

The moment Alana posted the video, her fans didn’t hesitate to leave positive comments, complimenting her and sending her messages of support.

A fan wrote: “Keep being the best version of you! Continue to grow into a strong, resilient young lady. You’ve got the world in your hands.”

“You’re so very pretty!!! And that’s period!!” another followed.

A third one commented: “Going through the pain!!! Baby, you got this!”

“You deserved so much more than you what you dealt growing up. So happy you grew up healing and happy,” another follower said.

Honey Boo Boo’s tell-all interview spills all the tea

For the first time, Honey Boo Boo, along with her older sister ‘Pumpkin’, opened up about their struggles growing up in the spotlight.

Following a strained relationship with her mother, Mama June Shannon, the beloved teen was forced to move out of her home. Her sister, Pumpkin, who is also one of her closest friends, was granted full custody of the TLC star.

During an appearance on Bunnie DeFord’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the 17-year-old didn’t hold back when opening up about her childhood. She also spoke about facing difficulties with her mother, Mama June.

