Honey Boo Boo 'very, very happy' as boyfriend Dralin gets family seal of approval













Honey Boo Boo confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Dralin Carswell in September 2021 and over a year later, they’re still in their honeymoon phase.

Alana Thompson, famously known as Honey Boo Boo, rose to fame as child beauty pageant contestant on Toddlers And Tiaras. After capturing the nation with her addictive personality, the Thompson’s earned their own TV series in 2012.

Ten years later, the 16-year-old is a successful TV and social media personality. The only thing missing is someone to share that with? Oh wait, she’s got that too.

Alana and Dralin Carswell went Instagram official in September 2021, about six months into their relationship, with a photo of the pair enjoying a date at a pumpkin patch. The upload has since been deleted, but she has occasionally shared some images.

“He’s very affectionate”

Honey Boo Boo was last seen in Los Angeles with Dralin Carswell, sister Pumpkin and her family for a meet-and-greet on Sunday, followed by a visit to Universal Studios.

Speaking to E! News, Alana admitted she is “very, very happy” with her first love. She said: “He’s very loving for sure. He’s very affectionate at certain times. There’s a lot of stuff about him that I like.”

During Dralin’s first appearance on Mama June: Road to Redemption, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon is seen grilling her sister’s new beau with all the tough questions.

She quizzes: “Are you trustworthy? Are you respectful? Are you gonna be there for Alana?”

Thankfully, the 21-year-old answered yes to all the questions, though Pumpkin was unimpressed by his tardiness. “I don’t like late, ok?” she told him.

Despite her protective sister mode, the mother-of-four has reassured fans that he’s a great addition to the family. “I love him. He’s so great with the kids,” she said.

Pumpkin then added: “He’s great with us. He’s very respectful to Alana. A lot of people try and make it seem like we don’t like Dralin and we really do. She’s a lot happier.

Dralin and Alana have a four-year age gap

Born 1 April 2001, Dralin is four years older than Alana. They faced backlash over the four year age gap upon confirming their relationship when he was 20 years old and Alana was age 16. The couple reside in Georgia, where the age of consent is 16.

He is reportedly a college student originally from Irwinton, Georgia. It’s believed he attended Wilkinson Country High School before moving on to Lincoln College of Technology, Nashville.

Dralin is a huge car fanatic, and owns a Chevrolet Camaro, which he considers “his baby”.

