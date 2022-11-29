Child star Honey Boo Boo reveals she has ‘trust issues’ as she opens up over going to therapy amid a difficult childhood in a first tell-all podcast interview with Bunnie DeFord.

Alana Thomspon, AKA Honey Boo Boo, will appear on Bunnie DeFord’s podcast, Dumb Blonde. Fans can expect the reality star to open up about her childhood as the two discuss their views on going to therapy.

The episode will drop on Wednesday, but a preview was shared with fans on what to expect. In the brief conversation, Bunnie and Alana talked about ‘being ready’ to open up over their past.

Honey Boo Boo says she has ‘trust issues’ in podcast preview

On November 29, Alana Thomspon went on her Instagram to share the exciting news of her upcoming appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast “for everyone to hear our story the real way”.

In a message to her one million followers, Alana captioned on her Instagram post: “Y’all this podcast drops Wednesday! I’m so excited for everyone to hear our story the real way!”

“Make sure to tune in Wednesday for the Dumb Blonde podcast with Bunnie! Thank you @xomgitsbunnie for having us! It was truly amazing!”

In the preview, Bunnie asked in the podcast: “Have you guys ever gone to therapy”. To this, Honey Boo Boo replied to her: “Me, personally, I don’t like therapy” revealing to having ‘trust issues’.

As Bunnie and Honey Boo Boo have a one-on-one conversation, she lists all the benefits of attending one as she encourages her to go when she’s ‘ready’.

It will also be the first time the teenager makes an appearance outside of her reality TV world and social media.

Fans show excitement as they agree therapy is ‘needed’

Screenshot from Entertainment Tonight’s YouTube Channel: Mama June: Road to Redemption: Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson TORN on Inviting Mom to Grad…

Honey Boo Bo fans were excited to hear her story outside of the show and her occasional posts on social media.

Alana, who has been in the spotlight since she was a child on Toddlers and Tiaras, has been going through many events with her family. This includes her difficult relationship with Mama June.

As fans await to hear the rest of the episode, many listed the benefits of attending therapy. Others also showed their support in the comments section.

One wrote: “I would always advocate therapy for sure I wish everyone could go it is so worth it and needed.”

“Girl everyone who goes to therapy got trust issues. that’s the point,” another commented.

A third fan said: “Honestly everyone should have a therapist.”

“We love you, pretty girl,” a follower wrote.

