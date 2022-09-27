









Child star Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, has seen an increase in her popularity in recent months. Recently hitting her 1 million followers, fans can now book a $165 Cameo to join a video call with the teenager.

Honey Boo Boo has joined Cameo. The online service where fans hire celebrities to create personalized videos, live video calls, or send a message to their loved ones.

The teenager, who is now in her senior year at high school, has been making the most of her summer. Last month, Alana entered the Georgia Military College Dual Enrollment Program to gain extra credit for her college studies. The course will be as part of her senior year.

In the meantime, the teenager is meeting her duties as a reality star. She is giving fans a chance to get an exclusive message from her on the social media platform, Cameo.

Honey Boo Boo fans can hit her up for ‘anything’

On September 27, Honey Boo Boo took to Instagram to announce to her million Instagram followers that she was back on Cameo.

In an Instagram story, the 17-year-old said she was available to send messages for anniversaries, birthdays, or “literally anything”.

The reality star had already begun making “personalized videos” in the past, showing off various examples on her page.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star promises a 24h delivery, offering four different types of services with prices ranging from £15 ($16) to £837 ($896).

If you want a live call with your favorite Toddlers and Tiaras star, it’ll set you back $165.

Honey Boo Boo’s summer tour

According to The Sun, her mom explained how the TV show doesn’t necessarily set up the reality stars for life.

“What people don’t realize is that this filming doesn’t pay what people think it does,” Mama June told the newspaper.

Honey Boo Boo was telling fans to book her on Cameo for short messages, charging $50. Additionally, the family went on a Summer Tour. The family would hold meet and greets with their fans for $25 with merchandise being available to purchase on the day.

The following month, the popular teenager held another meet and greet where fans were able to meet the entire family, including Mama June and Alana’s boyfriend, Dralin Carswell.

An impressive net worth

Honey Boo Boo has been in show business since she was a little girl. Therefore, her net worth has been increasing throughout her years on television. Alana was reported to earn $50,000 per episode during her two years on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. However, net worth and what is in a celebrity’s bank are two different things.

The popularity of the family led to another series focusing on June Johnson, through a series called Mama June: From Not to Hot and her journey losing 300lbs.

Now a teenager and under the responsibility of her sister Lauryn, Honey Boo Boo appears on Mama June: Road to Redemption. The 42-year-old shares more about her life, as well as wanting to reconnect with Alana.

As of 2022, Honey Boo Boo has a net worth of approximately $400 million at the age of 17.

