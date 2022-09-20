Honey Boo Boo fans 'jealous' as she gets her latest fix with stunning lashes











Honey Boo Boo is feeling herself! Having nails and false eyelashes have become part of her trademark look, leaving fans “jealous”.

In the past, the teenager has been criticized for having long nails, fake lashes, and wearing a full face of makeup at such a young age. Many of her followers were “begging” the star to ditch those, though she has continued to sport them despite their opinions. It’s her choice!

Accusing her of wanting to “grow up too fast”, the 17-year-old has finally listened to her fans. It appears she downsized her lashes and went for a more natural look. In a recent post, she wasn’t wearing a full face of make up either. Keep reading to find out what her followers have had to say.

Honey Boo Boo debuts a new look

On September 18, Alana took to Instagram to share with her one million followers her new look. With zero makeup on, Honey Boo Boo fluttered her eyes to show off her new set of lashes. The new set appears more natural than her previous ones.

Wearing an Aerosmith t-shirt and donning a fresh pair of lashes, she wrote in her caption: “These are so freaking cute. I’m in love! Book the look @lashedby_dannii.”

Achieving more than 19k likes throughout the weekend, fans of Honey Boo Boo rushed to compliment the teenager in the comments section. Many were happy to see her natural look and flooded her with kind comments.

A fan commented: “I wanted some just like yours Alana! I’m jealous! How long would it take me to get to your girl from Jacksonville Florida? I want her to do mine just like yours.”

A second one has added: “Those lashes are really pretty. You look, beautiful young lady!”

Whereas another fan wrote: “Baby, you are so beautiful…you don’t need the lashes. Show your natural beauty.”

Honey Boo Boo’s lashes are a topic of conversation

As Alana has grown older, the child star has begun experimenting with new looks. From nose piercings and a full face of makeup, to even dye part of her lashes one color, the teenager has not been affected by opinions of her fans.

Last month, the family held a Meet and Greet in Atlanta, where all of her followers had the chance to meet her personally, take pictures and leave with a signed poster.

Once again, fans began to leave comments on her thick and long lashes. Some wanted them gone in favor of something more age-appropriate.

A fan wrote: “Lashes and nails need to go.”

Another one commented: “I love them but why the lashes omg.”

A third fan begged: “Oh please take those huge black eyelashes off. They are too long and so fake. I’m sorry but they look ridiculous.”

