Honey Boo Boo fans praise sister who 'raised her' after strained Mama June bond











Honey Boo Boo has appeared to make a statement about her relationship with her mom, AKA Mama June, with a TikTok video.

The former Toddlers and Tiaras alumni recorded herself dancing in a short clip with her sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon.

However, the TLC reality star then added a caption over the top of the videos and said her sister “stepped up” to “raise her”.

Alana Thompson’s latest TikTok video

Honey Boo Boo – which she was known as during her child star years – or Alana Thompson, is active on social media with her loyal followers. Through her various Instagram and TikTok accounts, she gives insight into her everyday life, family, and boyfriend Dralin.

The 17-year-old recently shared a clip of her taking on the latest trend on the video platform.

Dancing in the kitchen, Alana, dressed in a pink hoodie which has ‘girl power’ on the front and leggings, had her hair pulled back and her long nails and lashes on show – a staple for the TV star.

Alana then has writing over the top which says: “Sister who needed a momma”.

Next, the camera pans over to older sibling Lauryn, who wears shorts and a blue striped t-shirt, continues the groove. Writing above her dancing, it says: “The sister that came in clutch and raised her”.

The child star wrote she “[feels] hit about it,” before tagging her sister.

Fans praised the siblings over their close relationship. One wrote below the post: “Shout out to Pumpkin for stepping up! She is truly the best”.

A second said: “Pumpkin is the MVP! Everyone should have a sister like that”.

And a third simply said: “I love this”.

Mama June and Honey Boo Boo’s relationship

Screenshot from Mama June: Road to Redemption 🤯💣 First Look! | WeTV YouTube

The star has had a strained relationship with her mother over the years, following Mama June Shannon’s run in with the law.

The blonde star avoided jail time after being charged with possession of crack cocaine – with her sentencing being covered in her spin off show, Mama June: Road to Redemption on TLC.

The 43-year-old was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, have court supervision as well as random drug screenings, writes The Sun.

Following the 2021 hearing, in the recent WeTV show Road to Redemption, viewers saw Mama June trying to repair her relationship with Honey Boo Boo, as well as her other daughters.

Lauryn was officially granted custody of Thompson from April 2019, reports Page Six.

Mama June apologizes to Alana with birthday text

June sent her teenage daughter an apology for her recent 17th birthday in August.

According to TMZ, June explained Honey Boo Boo did respond to her birthday message.

In the exchange, she said: “I am very proud of you with everything… graduating high school which is a big deal, but I know I have put you through a lot and I’m sorry”.

Mama June then said she was “here now” whenever the youngster would need her. She then admitted to not being “perfect” but said she was “trying her best”.

June informed TMZ that Alana responded to the text, thanking her for the message and said she loved her too.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK