Honey Boo Boo fans convinced her accent changes around boyfriend Dralin

Honey Boo Boo has been in the reality show business since 2012. She first appeared at the age of five in the TLC’s beauty pageant series Toddlers & Tiaras. Alana rose to fame after the toddler bagged her own reality TV show titled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, where viewers have seen her grow up.

However, as she has grown older, fans have seen multiple changes in her persona, including her voice. But some real fans of Honey Boo Boo know her too well to know that she just simply has a relaxed tone of voice.

Fans spot a ‘change in her voice when with Dralin’

On July 6, Alana Thompson updated her conjoint TikTok account with her 20-year-old boyfriend, Dralin. In the two videos she posted, fans noticed a subtle change in her voice and accent between both videos.

Last week, the 16-year-old announced via TikTok that she was dropping new merch that “she made herself” for her fans. In a new video, Honey Boo Boo was hanging out with her boyfriend Dralin in California.

The couple was doing a review of the cookies that they had purchased. However, fans were more interested in her sudden change of voice, which seemed to be much deeper than her previous TikToks and television appearances.

A fan wrote: “is that honey boo boo???” A next one followed: “not the voice change 😭💀.”

“How you change accents in a week 😂😩,” one asked. A fourth one penned: “how u have an accent in this one but not the last..“

One viewer claimed the star ‘changed’ her voice when she was with Dralin.

Other fans went on to defend the reality star, saying that the teenager has always spoken like that and only changed her voice because “she was making a promotion video and it has to be formal.”

Growing up on television

Alana Thompson is TLC’s child star. Ever since Alana was the age of five, her life has been surrounded by cameras. Watching her grow up on television, viewers have noticed that her voice has also changed. Although, this is a natural part of aging.

Nonetheless, now at the age of 16, fans have noticed a different tone of voice whenever she hangs out with her friends and family, to when she speaks in front of the cameras.

When around her family, friends, and boyfriend, Alana’s voice appears more relaxed. Therefore, she sounds much deeper. But whenever the teenager promotes her social media platforms, her pitch goes higher.

Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin in a reality TV show without Mama June

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

It has been reported that the two sisters are in talks of doing another TV show on their own without the participation of their Mama June.

As of now, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird has been awarded permanent custody of her younger sister Alana, meaning that Mama June is no longer responsible for her daughter legally.

Nonetheless, the 42-year-old will be allowed to visit her daughter with permission from Lauryn, as well as providing a $800 monthly payment in child support until she turns 18.

According to The Sun, due to the drama revolving around the family, the sisters are in talks with producers to discuss a new possible series that would exclude their mother from participating, following their ongoing drama.

Until news is confirmed, both daughters will still be seen on Mama June: Road to Redemption.

