Honey Boo Boo feeling herself as fans adore seeing star's confident side











Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo‘ Thompson is a teenager to be reckoned with as she is feeling herself on Instagram with newfound confidence.

Thompson has teased a major makeover in recent weeks and she has now revealed her new look after revealing that she wanted a switch-up for the holiday season. The teen has had fun changing her appearance with different looks in recent months, but her most recent debut might just be our favorite.

Alana is pretty active on social media and is never one to shy away from sharing family photos. However, this time around she has posted a stunning selfie and fans are absolutely loving it!

Photo by Santiago Felipe/WireImage

Honey Boo Boo is feeling herself on Instagram

Alana Thompson, 17, has grown up so fast and fans can’t handle her beauty! The TLC star took to Instagram a couple of days ago to share a photo dump of mirror selfies as she posed in different places around the house. Alana had soft glam and her hair curled as she pouted in the snaps.

Fans adore seeing the star so confident as they flooded the comments section praising the reality personality. One fan wrote: “You are gorgeous girl!” Whilst another complemented her outfit, penning: “I just love you, and you paired that beautiful coat with those boots perfect!”

View Instagram Post

Alana Thompson brings her rap game

Alana seems to be channeling her inner rapper in her makeover as she recently dropped her first rap single, SO CUTE 2.0. Honey Boo Boo has been sharing new hip-hop music under the name of Big Lana, on a separate Instagram account.

The song talks about her “come-up” and praises her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 22, for being her support system. She raps at the start of the track: “My sister saved my life, Pumpkin not sweet potato pie.”

Alana goes on to speak about growing up in the spotlight, as she found fame from the TLC docu-series Toddlers & Tiaras before starring in her own self-titled reality show. The musician rapped: “Been gettin’ to the bag since I was six, put the family on it’s been lit.”

She later makes reference to her nickname: “Honey Boo Boo not just a nickname, describes drip mane. Never been hype off this fame.”

Honey Boo Boo’s glam makeover stuns fans

A couple of weeks ago Thompson posed a question to fans on her Instagram Stories requesting some help with an upcoming makeover. She asked her fans: “Who can make a wavy/curly wig for me? It’s for the holidays coming up. I’m thinking maybe 40inch?!”

Not long after, Alana showed her hair transformation in an Instagram video as she sat in the hair salon chair with Niki Minaj’s Moment For Life blasting in the background. As the camera pans around Boo Boo flaunts a long platinum blonde wig, styled straight with her baby hairs slicked back.

She captioned the video: “Just wait for the photos,” and tagged her hair team.

Fans absolutely loved the new look with one fan writing: “Growing into an independent young lady with so many talents, you are so beautiful!” Whilst another wrote: “Look at you, growing up! You look so pretty”

View Instagram Post

