Honey Boo Boo hailed 'amazing auntie' and declares she'll have her family's back











Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo‘ Thompson is one proud auntie. The teenager couldn’t resist posing with her beloved niece and nephews, who she said she’d proudly always have their back.

Honey Boo Boo’s cute photo dump came a few days after Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon’s revealed on social media that she and her husband, Josh Efird, got to spend quality time together in Las Vegas.

Alana is never shy from sharing family photos – and fans were over the moon.

Honey Boo Boo is one favorite ‘amazing auntie’

On November 11, auntie Honey Boo Boo took to Instagram to share photographs of herself posing with her sister’s children.

In one of the adorable carousel of photos, the 17-year-old is posing with one-year-old Bently Jameson as both smile at the camera in the bright sunshine.

Other pictures featured Pumpkin’s other children, four-year-old Ella Grace, and one of the twins. In May, Lauryn gave birth to twins Stella Renae and Sylus Ray.

“Always gonna ride for them,” Alana wrote in her caption adding an emoji of a heart.

Fans are loving Honey Boo Boo’s relationship with sister

Although her relationship with her mother is currently complicated, her followers loved seeing Alana spending time with her nephews. The teenager moved in with her sister in 2019 after Lauryn was granted full custody of her.

Fans of the former Toddlers & Tiaras star were quick to fill the comment sections with plenty of positive messages, as many were excited about the teen being seen to have a very close relationship with her nephews.

A fan wrote: “You should be proud of yourself. You are a great auntie. And you have grown into a remarkable young lady.”

Another follower followed: “Best aunt ever!”

A third one penned: “Such a sweet older auntie! Taking good care of those little ones and spreading that love! Your sister relationship is amazing and u are always so supportive of each other! Love seeing you girls. You are the real stars!”

Now that Alana is happily in her relationship with Draslin Carswell, other fans joked about when they would start expanding their family.

One follower asked: “Honey Boo Boo are you going to have another baby?”

“I love the people in the comments asking when ur gonna have ANOTHER kid,” another one said.

Honey Boo Boo went Instagram official with her boyfriend Dralin in September 2021, though the pair are reported to have been together since earlier that year.

