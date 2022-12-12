TLC favorite Alana Thompson AKA Honey Boo Boo says everyone is likely “mad” because they can’t ‘be like “her” in a new TikTok video.

The reality star, 17, who launched to fame when she burst onto our screens alongside her family on shows like Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, is currently dating 21-year-old college student Dralin.

Thompson’s manager Gina Rodriguez told E! News that she was undergoing Suture Sculpt Endoscopic Sleeve in August 2022. Alana’s manager also revealed that Carswell is getting it done with her.

The sassy queen has recently undergone a complete makeover transformation and she’s positive fans want to “be like her” now.

Honey Boo Boo says everyone’s ‘mad’ because they can’t ‘be like her’

Alana took to TikTok with a confident clip of her strutting toward the camera in a park, picking up her phone and pouting as she flips her curled hair behind her ears. The sassy video is set to David Guetta’s song Sexy B**** feat Akon, as Honey Boo Boo tells the haters “they could never do it” like her.

The video is created with Cap Cut and is part of a viral trend where users pose in slow motion. Pink text over the video, written by Thompson, says: “everyone mad because they could never do it like me or be like me.” Before captioning the video: “I only speak facts!”

Fans are loving Honey’s newfound confidence and immediately fled to the comments section. One user agreed: “they were always jealous of honey boo boo.” While another wrote: “You are adorable! I love your awesome attitude and smile.”

This isn’t the first time that Honey Boo Boo has posted a controversial TikTok. Fans think Thompson and her sister Lauryn Shannon AKA Pumpkin, 22, supposedly called out their mom, Mama June, in a recent TikTok too.

Lauryn, who was granted sole custody of Alana in April, joined in as the duo danced to a remix of Soulja Boy’s Pretty Boy Swag. The former child star referred to herself as a “sister who needed a momma.” Whilst her older sibling wrote in the video that she is “the sister that came in clutch and raised her.”

The bold captions read: “If you mad keep scrolling. Cause yep it’s about you.”

Alana is likely referring to her living situation with her sister amid her mom’s apparent “drug and alcohol” addiction which she has found “very hard.” Following Mama June’s arrest in 2019, Alana began living with her sister, Pumpkin.

Her mom avoided jail time after being charged with possession of crack cocaine. The sentencing was covered in Mama June’s show, Road To Redemption which airs her transformation journey on TLC.

Alana told Teen Vogue in August 2021: “It’s something I’d wish on nobody, for real. When my mama got real bad with her [drug use], I didn’t know where I was going to end up. I’m proud of myself for how far I’ve come.”

If you’ve been affected by this story you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688. Or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.

