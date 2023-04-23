Honey Boo Boo has taken to her Instagram account to debut her blonde ‘hair transformation’ although, some fans couldn’t help but notice the ring on her left hand, sparking ‘engagement’ rumors for the TLC star.

The star has grown up in front of fans’ eyes on TLC, as she first starred in Toddlers and Tiara’s, before receiving her own spin-off, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

We take a look at Honey Boo Boo‘s latest post, and what fans have been saying about her new look.

Honey Boo Boo debuts blonde hair

Photo by Wil R/Star Max/GC Images

Honey Boo Boo took to her 1.1 million Instagram followers to show off her hair transformation, which included luscious blonde locks, just like her mother, Mama June.

In the caption, the 17 year old wrote: “If y’all ain’t booking @jhanaecoleman then what are you doing? She did tf outta my s***! wig from @glamxtencollection.”

Although it the star confirmed it was a wig fans took to the comments to tell her how much they were loving it, so who knows, we could be seeing a permanent blonde sometime soon!

“You look soooo pretty,” wrote one.

“Ooooo this hairstyle is SO CUTE!” exclaimed another.

Another wrote: “Looking like pageant honey boo-boo I like it.”

“Omg your hair, stunning on you girl,” penned one.

Honey Boo Boo sparks engagement rumors as fans spot a ring

Despite Honey Boo Boo’s new blonde hairstyle, some fans were more fixated on her hand than her head, as her Instagram followers believed they spotted an ‘engagement’ ring.

“No one is talking about the ring on the left hand,” wrote one fan.

“What’s the ring honey boo-boo???” wrote another shocked follower.

“It’s probably a promise ring, he hasn’t proposed to her,” replied another.

“She’s always worn a ring on that finger. If you go back to her posts from two years ago, it’s the same ring,” responded one eagle-eyed fan.

The TLC star is still going strong with her boyfriend

Alana Thompson seems to still be going strong with her boyfriend Dralin Carswell.

In January 2021, she took to her Instagram Live to reveal she was in a relationship, but they didn’t go ‘Insta official’ until September of that year.

Although the two are pretty private on social, media, his name is still in her bio with a heart emoji, but neither of the two has commented on these engagement rumors just yet.