TLC star Alana Thompson takes to Instagram in 2023 to taste test different pickles but fans can’t help but be distracted by Honey Boo Boo’s voice.

Some of the former pageant star’s followers took to the comments section of her post to say that her voice had “changed,” while others said they heard no variation in her accent from Honey Boo Boo’s younger days.

From pink lemonade to pineapple, the TLC star had a lot to talk about as she described some of the pickle flavors she was tasting in her video. She even dubbed some of the pickles “legendary.”

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Honey Boo Boo’s voice

USA TV star Alana Thompson, more commonly known as Honey Boo Boo, had many fans and followers commenting on her voice in a recent Instagram video.

The 17-year-old tried out different pickles in a latest video including some that were pineapple, strawberry, and cotton candy flavor.

Honey Boo Boo raved about the snacks and said that the pickle creator “never misses” in her post.

Fans question Honey Boo Boo’s accent

Honey Boo Boo and her family hail from Georgia in the USA which is a Southern state.

Judging by old clips of Alana and her family from her younger years, they all have Southern accents.

However, the reality TV star has been called out for “exaggerating” her accent before.

The former Toddlers & Tiaras cast member publicly apologized earlier in the year, per Page Six.

In May 2023, Honey Boo Boo had fans asking more questions about her voice.

One person commented: “Why are you always talking so loud??”

Some jumped to Alana’s defense

While some people were criticizing Honey Boo Boo’s voice in her pickle-tasting video, writing: “come on…stop talking like that.”

Others jumped to her defense and said her accent has always been the same.

One fan commented: “She been talked like this since Honey Boo Boo days, yall acting brand new!”

Another asked: “Why do you talk like that?”

However, even more commented: “She’s southern guys it’s normal to speak this way, stop the judgement it’s getting old.”