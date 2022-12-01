Alana Thompson, formerly known as child star Honey Boo Boo, and sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon have revealed their rags-to-riches life story in their first tell-all Dumb Blonde podcast interview with Bunnie DeFord.

Alana, AKA Honey Boo Boo, appeared on Bunnie’s podcast, Dumb Blonde, on Wednesday, November 30th. The interview saw the 17-year-old and DeFord discuss their views on going to therapy, “being ready” to open up over their past, as well as getting candid about family drama.

Marking the first time the teenager has made an appearance outside of the social media sphere and reality TV world – let’s take a look inside her life.

Honey Boo Boo’s rags-to-riches story told on Bunnie’s Dumb Blonde podcast

On November 29, Alana Thomspon went on her Instagram to share the exciting news of her and Honey Boo Boo’s sister Lauryn’s upcoming appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast. Thompson opened up about her difficult childhood, from her trailer park upbringing to her experience in the pageant world.

The sisters were desperate for “everyone to hear our story the real way.”

Alana Thompson burst onto our screens, appearing on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012. The show followed the then-six-year-old Alana and her mother, June Shannon, as they ventured into the children’s beauty pageant world.

The family were living at a trailer park in a home filled with “roaches” were also splashing “$3,000 on dresses” for the pageants, the star revealed. Later that same year, Alana and her family got their own reality show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo following their success as breakout stars.

In the podcast, the duo admitted the first three or four seasons of their show were successful. Albeit off-camera, cracks were starting to show in the family.

The real reason Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was canceled

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was canceled in 2014, “immediately” taken off the air by TLC, a spokesperson for the network told ABC News in a statement at the time.

They added: “Supporting the health and welfare of these remarkable children is our only priority. TLC is faithfully committed to the children’s ongoing comfort and well-being.”

It came after reports claimed Mama June was seen talking to Mark McDaniel, who was convicted for assaulting a child in 2004. He pleaded guilty to the charges he faced and served a 10-year prison sentence in a jail in Georgia.

Mama June later told Dr Phil she had met with McDaniel later on, with Lauryn, who had questions for the main who raised her. But she insisted she did not speak to him when she was present. She also claimed Lauryn and Alana were “wore down” by filming after a few seasons, and it wasn’t the only reason the show was canceled.

Thompson later said she keeps a close circle around her and has trust issues. She told the podcast: “If I can’t trust my own mom, what makes you think I can trust you?”

Alana Thompson isn’t Honey Boo Boo anymore

Following the end of Honey Boo Boo, Thompson appeared in a show which followed her mom’s weight loss journey, Mama June: Road to Redemption.

Then, in 2018, Alana appeared on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. Thompson revealed fans watching the show still expected her to be the little six-year-old Honey Boo Boo.

Alana Thompson recalls some social media users thinking she was acting “too grown”, on the Dumb Blonde podcast. Especially since she started wearing long lashes, acrylic nails, and had a makeover transformation.

When she left the show, Alana began living at Pumpkin’s house as she didn’t want to be around mom’s tumultuous relationship with her then-partner Geno, and their drug addiction. June and Geno later split up, and she married Justin Stroud in 2022.

Dealing with Mama June’s drug addiction

On the podcast, the girls recalled Mama June started “dabbling in drugs” after she split from Alana’s father, Sugar Bear. The addiction started with speed and gradually “progressed.”

In 2019 Alana’s mother was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges. Her court sentence was also featured on her show Road to Redemption. Lauryn was then given legal guardianship over Alana.

When Bunnie asked about the girls’ experience with drugs, Pumpkin reveals she was a rebellious child. Whilst she “smoked pot at 11” she has never “done any hard drugs.”

On the other hand, Alana admitted “she doesn’t do anything.” To which her sister jested she doesn’t even like “nicotine cigarettes.”

Thompson also spoke to Teen Vogue in 2021 about her mom’s drug use. At the time, Alana confessed: “When my mama got real bad with her drug use, I didn’t know where I was going to end up,” she continued. “I’m proud of myself for how far I’ve come.”

Bunnie urges Alana to seek therapy

After hearing all the traumatic experiences the family has dealt with, Bunnie questioned: “Have you guys ever gone to therapy?”

Honey Boo Boo replied: “Me, personally, I don’t like therapy.” Admitting that she has “trust issues.”

Bunnie then proceeded to list the benefits of counseling as she encourages her to go when she was “ready.” However, Pumpkin and Thompson quipped they dealt with hard times by “laughing through their pain.”

To conclude the Dumb Blonde podcast interview, Bunnie noted Alana Thompson and Lauryn have become “well-rounded” humans despite their difficult experiences.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Mama June Shannon’s representatives for comment.

If you’ve been affected by this story, you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688. Or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK. You can also contact the RAINN National Hotline. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 1 (800) 656-4673. Or the Department of Defense Safe Helpline for Sexual Assault on 1 (877) 955-5247.

