









Honey Boo Boo, the tot who stole hearts in Toddlers and Tiaras as she attempted to win the crown in child beauty pageants, has undergone a major transformation since we first saw her on TV.

The star, Alana Thompson, is now a teenager, starting her senior year in High School. She is almost unrecognizable to the young girl fans saw on the show.

The contestant, who had her fair share of trophies and ribbons, grew up in the spotlight on the TLC reality show.

She appeared on the series between 2009 and 2012, and fans fell in love with Honey Boo and her mom Mama June Shannon from season five.

Honey Boo Boo’s start on Toddlers and Tiaras

Alana was just six years old when we first met her unapologetic and bubbly personality on screen. It made her one of the unforgettable standouts from the other child beauty queens.

She had her own way of speaking. Alana wasn’t afraid to say how she really felt, especially when the cameras were rolling.

The child star also throw out catchphrases, being proud of who she was, like “a dolla makes me holla!” and “redneckonize”.

The Georgia native was so successful she had her own spin-off, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo with TLC afterwards.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo

Then we get to see more into her private and family life with her own reality show.

Fans met dad and Mama June’s ex, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, and sisters Jessica ‘Chubbs’ Shannon, Anna ‘Chickadee’ Shannon, as well as Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon.

After three seasons, the spin-off stopped in 2014 – but that didn’t stop Alana’s time on TV.

The family continued with another show, Swamp Mama, before it was cancelled and replaced with Mama June: From Not to Hot. It detailed the matriach’s time undergoing a huge transformation and losing weight.

Turbulent relationship with Mama June

The star has had a difficult relationship with her mom, and currently lives with older sister Lauryn. ‘Pumpkin’ has full custody of Alana and the daughters have detailed their hardship attempting to repair their bond with Mama June throughout the reality shows.

Mama June was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and court supervision for possession of crack cocaine in 2021. On her show Mama June: Road to Redemption, the now 42-year-old, was also told she would need to undergo randomized drug screens and searches of her home, car and possessions, The Trussville Tribune reports.

Further, the star couldn’t visit places where alcohol or drugs are used and sold, like restaurants or bars, and cannot use them herself.

She was told to remain employed, be under court supervision for a year and to attend counselling.

Alana sparks debate over weight loss surgery comments

However, the reality star, now 17, sparked a debate online after admitting she would undergo weight loss surgery to lose pounds fast.

Alana, then 16, told Entertainment Tonight she was considering endoscopic sleeve surgery to shed the weight. Her representative also confirmed to TODAY she is set to have the procedure in the summer. It’s not clear if she has undergone the op just yet.

The $13k surgery will aim to help her lose 100 pounds. It would follow in the footsteps of Mama June and sister Jessica Thompson who had gastric sleeve surgery and liposuction, respectively.

Alana made it clear she wanted to ensure it was something she definitely wanted to do ahead of making a choice.

She then said her lack of motivation is affecting her losing weight right now.

Alana said: “So, I just think I don’t have motivation, and I feel like the surgery would be, like, probably the easiest way to just, like, lose it fast.“

Meeting love Dralin

Honey Boo Boo has also shown fans her relationship with older boyfriend Dralin. Their relationship caused a stir at first as Alana was aged 16 and Dralin 20, however, he has been quizzed by Alana’s sister.

He has now won the approval of her family and they enjoy spending time with him.

The reality star will often share insights into their relationship on Instagram and their shared TikTok channel.

In June, it was revealed she is “very, very happy” with Dralin after they marked a new milestone of nine months.

The pair, who made their dating official in September last year, have even appeared on Road to Redemption.

She told E! News, over how happy she was.

Alan said: “He’s very loving for sure. He’s very affectionate at certain times. There’s a lot of stuff about him that I like.”

Pumpkin then added: “He’s great with us. He’s very respectful to Alana. A lot of people try and make it seem like we don’t like Dralin, and we really do. She’s a lot happier.”

Despite the backlash over the four-year age gap, they are stronger than ever as they set to celebrate their first anniversary.

The Georgia natives are believed to have been together longer than that, however. Alana told fans during an Instagram live Q&A she had a boyfriend in January 2021. But any information about them didn’t come until September. So it may not have been Dralin – or she was just keeping it hush-hush.

As the reality star continues to make waves in the drama-sphere on TV, it seems she isn’t going anywhere, despite growing up in the spotlight.

Celebrity net worth lists Honey Boo Boo’s as $400,000 and claims she made $50,000 per episode during the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo era.

After more than a decade in the spotlight, we’re not ready to say goodbye to her either!

