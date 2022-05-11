Amy Roloff and Chris Marek still loved up after meeting at a pool party in 2016













Matt and Amy Roloff rose to fame on TLC’s Little People, Big World in 2006. The couple and their family, made up of Zach, Jeremy, Molly and Jacob, are the focus of the show as they navigate life as little people. After 27 years of marriage, Matt and Amy Roloff divorced in 2016 and today they have new partners.

Life for the Roloffs has certainly changed since their show first began over 15 years ago, Matt and Amy’s kids now have families of their own and Cheat Sheet writes that the Roloff Farm is seemingly run by Matt nowadays. Matt and Amy have moved on since their divorce, so let’s take a look at how Amy Roloff met Chris Marek.

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek met in 2016

After splitting from her husband of almost 30 years, Amy Roloff embarked on a dating journey in her fifties.

As seen on Little People Big World, she went to art events, singles mixers and parties and went on dates until she finally met the one.

Amy’s first date was with a man named Bob at a singles’ wine and painting night at Vine Gogh Artist Bar & Studio in Portland, Oregon.

How did Amy Roloff meet Chris Marek?

Although Amy’s first date was with Bob, Chris Marek also attended the painting night, so they had crossed paths before they met and got chatting properly at a later date.

Amy and Chris met at a pool party and got to know each other better.

Chris invited Amy out for a motorcycle ride, so the two arranged a proper sate. Speaking of being asked out, Amy said that she was “surprised” and “thrilled“.

Amy and Chris married in 2021

Chris Marek and Amy Roloff met in 2016 and by 2019 they were engaged.

On their third year anniversary, Chris proposed.

When Amy announced her engagement to her son, Zach, he was shocked at the news.

Speaking of his reaction on the show, Zach said: “I told my mom and dad that these were things I didn’t want to talk about on camera. I don’t want to be surprised by any news of those relationships on camera. Then she went on camera and surprised me with that news.“

Amy and Chris got married in 2021 and their wedding was featured on Little People Big World. Judging by Instagram, the two are still very much in love in 2022.

