Dr. Pimple Popper’s former patient, Brittney Sharp, passed away months after appearing on the show and fans are keen to know more about the late patient.

Dr. Pimple Popper ended the episode by paying respects to Brittney, who once appeared on the TLC show. The news of her death came as a shock to everyone.

Fans could not believe Brittney had passed away, let’s take a look at her journey on the show.

What happened to Brittney Sharp on Dr. Pimple Popper?

Brittney appeared on the show to treat some mysterious bumps on her body.

Speaking to Dr. Sandra Lee, Brittney revealed she started getting them after she became pregnant. She further revealed her mother had similar bumps. Sadly, Brittney’s mother passed away due to cancer.

Brittney wanted to gain her confidence back. Sharp had been dealing with the bumps for over 11 years and had not been able to find a doctor who could help her. However, Dr. Lee came to the rescue when she assured her the bumps were not dangerous and could be taken out.

Brittney had revealed she wanted to get rid of the bumps because she was about to get married. The episode ended with Brittney leaving with a smile as Dr. Lee helped remove her bumps.

How did Brittney Sharp die?

The cause of Brittney’s death is currently unknown but she passed away on May 2, 2019.

The 31-year-old Tennessee native was a popular patient and fans of the show left her family their condolences on social media. People were also quick to flood her obituary at the Williams Funeral Home with their condolences.

“Sending sincere condolences to Brittany’s family and friends. I believe she has been reunited with her beloved mother and that her soul is free from earthly burdens. I pray that in the years to come when her daughter reads all of the sentiments left here, she will find comfort in knowing that her mother’s willingness to share her challenges with the world has helped so many. Blessings,” one user wrote.

Another added, “I just watched the episode she was in. I’m so sad to see she passed. She was so sweet.”

TLC also aired a tribute to Sharp and released a statement about her passing, writing: “Our heart’s go out to Brittney Denise Sharp’s friends and family during this difficult time.