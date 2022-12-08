Whitney Thore’s mother, Barbara “Babs” Thore has died. The news was confirmed by the reality star in an Instagram post, but what happened to her?

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star has been very close to her mother, and those who have seen the show would know the special bond the pair shared.

In a heartbreaking post on December 8, Whitney confirmed the passing of her beloved mother.

How did Whitney Thore’s mother die?

Whitney’s mother Babs died following a stroke. In the post, the reality star revealed her mother suffered from cerebral amyloid angiopathy. It is “an untreatable progressive condition caused by proteins in the blood vessels of the brain that can cause dementia, seizures, or like in my mom’s case, brain bleeding (hemorrhagic strokes).”

Babs was surrounded by her family when she took her last breath, as per Whitney’s post. The family had been watching her favorite movie.

She was struggling with her health

Whitney revealed the family found out about the diagnosis in 2017 and knew that Babs may suffer strokes in the future.

She said: “When mom had her first stroke in 2017, we were told of this and we knew that more strokes would eventually be inevitable.

“Mom’s second stroke was December 28, 2021, and her last was November 13, 2022.”

Season 10 of the show also highlighted Babs struggles, as the trailer showed a scene where Whitney receiving an alarming call about her mother’s health.

Reality star thanks the fans

Calling her mother “family’s greatest gift,” Whitney admitted she was the glue that kept everyone together and always brought a smile to people’s faces.

Whitney went on to thank fans for the constant love and support they had shown towards her mother.

She penned: “We want to thank you for loving our mother. She delighted in her newfound television career more than we can describe!”

“It gave her such a sense of purpose and excitement and something to look forward to every time the crew came around,” she said.

Whitney confessed the love from the viewers made her mother feel “loved and encouraged.”

The reality star ended the post by writing: “We are unbelievably thankful that we’ve been able to share her with you and it is our hope that her memory will continue to be a source of comfort and happiness for the rest of your lives, just as it will be for ours.”

