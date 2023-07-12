Doubling Down with the Derricos star Marian, aka, GG Derrico is battling cancer during the new series of the TLC show, and as the fan favorite gets emotional during filming, fans are curious to know how she’s doing with her health in 2023.

The TLC show has been on screen since 2020 where viewers have been let into the life of the family and their 14 children including quintuplets, triplets, and two sets of twins. Reality Titbit takes a look at what Grandma GG and her family have said about her health in 2023.

GG is battling cancer in the latest series

The TLC star was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2014, and seemed to be doing better as treatment slowed down the growth.

Unfortunately, in 2022, the cancerous tumor in her lung grew in size, as she once again began treatment to fight it.

In the latest episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos, the 73-year-old received some bad news, that her white blood cells were very low. This meant she was more likely to catch an infection, so needed to stay out of crowds.

The star then broke down in tears as she explained it wasn’t just the physical fight but also the “emotional and mental” fight.

How is GG doing on Doubling Down with the Derricos in 2023?

Deon Derrico gave an update on GG in July 2023 on Twitter where he said: “GG is doing much better.”

From recent interviews, GG is looking well and in high spirits, as she said she hopes to share her 100% recovery news soon.

Speaking on GMA about her health earlier this week, when asked what viewers can expect to see, GG said: “I hope to share with the viewers my 100% recovery. I’m looking forward to that, and I want to share it with the viewers.”

Fans say GG looks ‘great’

The TLC star is active on her Instagram page, and in her latest post, posted four days ago, fans said she was looking great.

In the snap, the star poses alongside one of her “favorite people” Michael Strahan as she appeared on GMA-3.

“You look amazing, GG, although I’ve never met you . I absolutely love you and watching you on TV loving on your family the way a real GG does melts my heart,” wrote one fan.

Another fan exclaimed: “You’re looking AMAZING! May God continue to bless and keep you.”