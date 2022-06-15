











Last night, June 14th, saw the release of the latest instalment of Little People Big World, season 23. One character that fans were particularly eager to see was five-year-old Jackson, who is recovering from surgery. So, now we’ve seen episode five, how is Jackson Roloff doing?

Small People Big World is a reality TV show which explores a family who is determined to not let their height hold them back.

Now spanning across 23 seasons since 2006, the Roloffs have become household names. Naturally, the hardcore LPBW followers now feel a close connection to the cast.

So when it was revealed that young Jackson would be undergoing serious surgery, fans couldn’t help but worry.

Why did Jackson Roloff have surgery?

The surgery that Jackson underwent was a procedure which aimed to straighten up his legs, which had a ‘bowed’ defect.

What is meant by bowed legs is legs which are bent to the side, typically beneath the knee. It is often children who are affected by this condition, but modern surgery means that it can often now be treated through surgery.

The surgery took place back in November 2021 and Jackson’s Mum, Tori took to Instagram to share her feelings about last night’s episode.

Posting on her story, Tori said:

“Reliving tonight’s episode isn’t easy. But it makes moments like this so much sweeter. Jackson is truly the best and we’re so glad he’s back to normal!”

How is Jackson Roloff doing?

In episode five we got the first glance at the progress being made by Jackson. Thankfully, it seems like he is recovering well.

During the episode, it is revealed that Tori, and Jackson’s dad Zach, had been trying for some time to get their oldest back up walking.

In the episode we see a very tired post-nap Jackson arise from his slumber, only to be encouraged by his mum to launch another attempt at walking.

Though reluctant at first, after being promised Spiderman LEGO, Jackson is quick to respond.

The five-year-old then shoots up to his feet and is able to take a number of strong steps – much to the delight of his parents.

Though Jackson is still in recovery and will likely have some form of bowed legs for a number of years, he is healthy and appears to be making a good recovery.

Well done Jackson!

A third Roloff child

Throughout season 23, Tori is pregnant with the couple’s third baby.

At this stage in the season, she is yet to have given birth. However, with the bulk of the filming being carried out in 2021, there is now officially a third Roloff child!

On April 30th, 2022, the Roloffs welcomed baby Josiah Luke to the world.

Tori stated that Josiah was early, but described him as the “Best birthday presenter ever!”.

Many congratulations are in order, Mr and Mrs Roloff.