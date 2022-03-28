How long was Memphis in Tunisia with Hamza on 90 Day Fiance?













90 Day Fiance’s Memphis Smith spent some time in Tunisia alongside her beau Hamza Moknii recently. However, fans think their pregnancy news paired with their short trip doesn’t seem to add up..

TLC viewers have been left totally confused after the March 27th episode revealed Memphis has fallen pregnant. Considering she wasn’t in Tunisia for very long, there are several questions surrounding how they conceived a baby.

So let’s quit doing the math and figure out the exact duration the nurse spent in the country. Plus, how did she find out she was carrying so soon? We’ve got all the answers to fan confusion.

WOAH: Memphis travelled for almost 10 hours to visit Hamza in his home country

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Fans confused about Memphis’ trip

When Memphis and Hamza shared the sudden news that she is pregnant, 90 Day Fiance fans tried to work out just how long she stayed in Tunisia, and almost couldn’t believe she had conceived in that short time.

Looking through Twitter, many are seriously confused. One fan shared their baffled thoughts and wrote: “Memphis, how are you pregnant all in a matter of two weeks in Tunisia? #90DayFiance.”

Another said: “Wait a minute! How did Memphis get knocked up so quick? How long was she in Tunisia? Hamza better get a paternity test. Too bad Maury just retired.“

Several other Tweets simply asked how long she had been in Tunisia, where Hamza lives, however some less confused viewers worked out how she fell pregnant during her stay with him.

“It’s totally possible if Memphis was ovulating when she first arrived in Tunisia that she’s pregnant by Hamza. If he hadn’t had s*x for a long time his sperm count would be more concentrated“, explained a fan.

How long was Memphis in Tunisia?

While the show gave the impression Memphis spent two weeks in Tunisia, she has hinted that she spent longer there. When fans began speculating her duration, she responded to some comments on Instagram.

She liked a viewer’s comment which said: “I think she meant she was there longer than what they said she was there.”

An Instagram page called @kikiandkibbitz shared a post captioned: “Memphis confirming that the baby is not Hamza’s.” Memphis claims she never confirmed this and has since denied that she ever said this.

The photo shows that she left a zipped mouth and wink emoji under a comment – which claimed she was there longer than they said she was – while she later replied with a clapping emoji to a fan stating she had stayed with her ex.

She admitted on the show that she stayed with her ex for several days, but claimed “nothing s*xual happened.”

LOOK: Memphis on 90 Day Fiance’s job has involved saving lives since 2012

Memphis reacts to pregnancy rumors

Several rumors which suggest Memphis fell pregnant with someone other than Hamza have been shut down by the 90 Day Fiance star herself. She commented on a page which suggested the baby wasn’t his and said they were “lies.”

Memphis wrote:

Why can’t you guys read? Every single day people are taking things the wrong way! Why in the heck would I be pregnant by someone else? Why does it have to be the worst thing? Why can’t it just be I was there longer? That is the problem you guys believe ANYTHING but the truth! I’m over all of this ridiculous stuff! Stop spreading more lies! I don’t like it! I’m seriously tired of it!

Hamza didn’t respond to the rumors but did post on his story: “Thank you all, my respects to you.” He also shared a photo which allows fans to swipe, revealing a picture of the positive pregnancy test.

Contact: [email protected]

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK