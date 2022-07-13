Zach bought $1m house after Matt's farm offer was 'more than I can afford'













Following the Roloff family’s fallout over farm land being sold, fans are asking why did Matt Roloff not sell to Zach?

Roloff Farms is still running in 2022 and Matt is still the owner of the majority of the land. However, he took to Instagram in May 2022 to share the decision to sell off 16 acres of land was so he “could take steps toward his retirement goals”.

The Roloff family have been on our screens since 2006 and the Little People, Big World stars have experienced many changes over the years. Grandchildren have been born and Matt and Amy got divorced.

Nowadays, Jeremy isn’t a cast member and that leaves Zach, Amy and Matt as the show’s main cast in 2022. Zach and Tori‘s growing family appear on the TLC show, as do Matt, Amy and their new partners.

Screenshot: “I’m Glad I Came Up” Matt Checks Out Zach and Tori’s New House | Little People, Big World – YouTube

Why did Matt Roloff not sell to Zach?

After Matt said in his IG post he offered the farm to both his sons, Zach and Jeremy, and they “decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale”, Matt Roloff listed the 16 acres of farm land for sale to the public in 2022.

The 16 acres were listed on Zillow in May and they’re still for sale at the time of writing. Matt’s Oregon property, 23985 NW Grossen Dr, Hillsboro, OR 97124, is listed for sale at $4 million on Zillow.

NO WAY: Matt Roloff successfully made his money through a top Silicon Valley job

Zach couldn’t offer Matt enough for the farm

As Matt stated in his Instagram post, his sons were offered the opportunity to buy the land as shared owners.

Speaking on LPBW, Zach said: “The price my dad is quoting us is more than I can afford. I had a starting point and it was based on what my dad bought my mom out for. This amount was very high.”

As per Distractify: “According to Oregon property records exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, Amy sold her portion of the property to ex-husband Matt for $667,000. She then sold an additional 32.28 acres to him for $975,000 in August 2020.”

In total, this means Matt bought Amy out for $1,642,000. Therefore, Zach may have been expecting an offer of around $1.6 million to be accepted by his father to buy the 16 acres.

Tori and Zach purchased home in 2021

Since Jeremy and Zach decided not to purchase Roloff Farms from their father, they’ve both gone on to buy houses.

Zach purchased a property in Battleground, Washington, for almost $1 million in 2021. Despite their fallout, Matt has visited Zach at his new home, so their relationship appears to be on the mend.

Audrey and Jeremy, who also had the opportunity to purchase Roloff Farms, bought a $1.5 million farmhouse as per the US Sun in 2022, which they’re set to begin turning into their dream home.

Screenshot: “I’m Glad I Came Up” Matt Checks Out Zach and Tori’s New House | Little People, Big World – YouTube

WATCH LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK