Since rising to fame on YouTube in 2010, Dr Pimple Popper has built up a fan base of billions. Popaholics all over the world now tune into the doctor’s TLC series and many are curious to know more about how much Dr Pimple Popper makes per episode.

Dr Sandra Lee is a certified dermatologist who changes people’s lives with her work on TLC’s Dr Pimple Popper. From earlobe lumps to “scrambled egg” cysts that “smell like death,” she’s had her work cut out over the show’s nine series.

Dr Pimple Popper lives and works in Upland, California, and owns a home that would make anyone envious. So, let’s take a look at what she’s earnt from sharing her pops with the world.

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

How much does Dr Pimple Popper make per episode?

A 2018 interview with Wealth Simple explains that, although Dr Pimple Popper is a hugely successful show, Dr Sandra Lee doesn’t actually make money from it.

She said: “I’m not getting paid anything for the show, really. But I’m so fortunate to have this — that this has been offered to me — and I’m so fortunate that they’re making me look good.”

The TLC star added that her “ultimate goal” is to expand her skincare line – SLMD Skincare.

She also said that she isn’t great with money and that her husband, Jeff, also a dermatologist, “holds things down.”

Sandra added: “…If I was married to somebody like me, I’d probably be broke.”

Dr Pimple Popper’s net worth explored

Although Dr Sandra Lee says she doesn’t get paid for the TLC show, she still has a very substantial net worth.

She launched her YouTube channel in 2010 and now has almost 8 million subscribers.

Although YouTube has been one of Sandra’s biggest income streams she began losing out on advertising revenue due to some of her videos being deemed “too graphic,” reports Business Insider.

A 2021 report from Refinery29 says that the TLC star also makes an income from more social media sites:

“Based on follower count and engagement, the market calculates that Dr. Lee pockets approximately $13,219 for a single sponsored post on Instagram.”

Despite taking some hits to her earnings, Dr Pimple Popper’s net worth is estimated at $7 million by Celebrity Net Worth.

Dr Lee has an impressive home

Sandra Lee lives on a 1.5-acre property in Southern California.

A home tour with Today sees the doctor’s home described as a “modern desert oasis.”

Dr Pimple Popper‘s house comes complete with her own hiking trail, a pool, a piano, and Botox in the fridge.

The 52-year-old also has a TV to go alongside her outdoor pool which comes with underwater sound.

She has a space in her fridge dedicated to her injectables. Dr Lee said that sometimes her friends may come over for a glass of wine and opt for some “prettying up.”

