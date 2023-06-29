After watching TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters embark on a weight loss journey, fans are curious to know how much Tammy Slaton has lost. Tammy and her sister, Amy, first appeared on their own TV show back in 2020. Since then, their lives have completely transformed and the two are now showing off their weight loss results.

1000-lb Sisters viewers will know that there were many times in the sisters’ lives when they had trouble sticking to their diets or fitness programs. At one point, Tammy was put on life support during a hospitalization. However, she’s now living a much “fuller life” much to the pleasure of her loyal fans.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

How much has Tammy Slaton lost?

When viewers first met Tammy Slaton on 1000-lb Sisters in 2020, she weighed in at over 600lb.

Her sister, Amy Slaton, weighed just over 400lb, and together they embarked on a weight loss journey.

Following the advice of their doctor, Charles Proctor, Tammy, and Amy had to lose a certain amount of weight each in order to get approved for weight loss surgery.

Tammy reached over 700lb

At the beginning of 1000-lb Sisters season 4, Tammy revealed that she’d hit her highest weight of 717lb.

She continued on her weight loss journey and went down to 534.7 lbs. This meant that she could be approved for weight loss surgery.

The Mirror reports that Tammy initially shifted 183lb. Then, after weight loss surgery she lost a further 117lb. Her total weight loss is reportedly 300lb.

Tammy from 1000lb Sisters now

As well as losing over 300lb, Tammy is also now free of the trach tube that was previously fitted to assist her in breathing.

The TLC star has been uploading selfies to Instagram in 2023 and shows herself enjoying time outside by the beach and with her family members.

Tammy took to Instagram on June 27 to share a mirror selfie. She has fans super proud in the comments section as she poses in a floral floor-length dress.

One fan commented: “Gorgeous, the best is yet to come for you Tammy!”

Another said that she was doing a “good job,” while others commented that she was “looking incredible.”

Tammy also shared a snap to TikTok on June 28 in the same dress which shows her hanging out with her brother, Chris Combs.