









Fans of Little People Big World have been following the storyline of Matt Roloff trying to sell his family farm for some time now, but how much was the property listed for?

The new season of the TLC show started airing on November 1. The brand-new episode, which was released on November 8, saw Matt close down the farm and head to Arizona.

His two sons, Jeremy and Zach, also made the journey and the family was reunited after quite some time.

How much was the Roloff family farm listed for?

Forbes Global Properties has listed the stunning Roloff Family Farm for $4 million. It is located in the hills of Helvetia, Oregon. The sprawling property is set in a tranquil environment.

The 5373-square-foot farmhouse has five bedrooms, five full baths, and a powder room.

On the main floor, there are his and hers offices as well as “zoom rooms”, for you to work remotely in peace.

Matt Roloff scraps plans to sell the farm

The 16-acre property had led to bad blood between Matt and his son Zach in the last season of Little People Big World.

Following their fall out, dad Matt put the property up for sale, but Realtor.com notes that the farm is now ‘off market.’

On October 21 this year, Matt took to his Instagram and gave fans an update about the sale of the farmhouse. He wrote, “When I put the small side of the farm up for sale I knew large deals like that take a much longer time (i.e. 6-12 months) to complete with no guarantees.”

“What I didn’t expect was how many new business partners and networking connections I would make in the process,” he further said.

He revealed that he has changed his plans of selling the farm and has instead partnered with @itrip_vacations to turn the location into a short-term rental home.

“I have decided to pull the small farm off the open market and partner with @itrip_vacations and open the Roloff Farms to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home,” he said.

Property caused a rift in the Little People Big World family

The Roloff family farm caused a rift among the family members. Soap Dirt reports, both Zach and Jeremy bid separately to purchase the property, but neither deal worked out.

On the contrary, it left the family members with a lot of hurt feelings and hatred.

In the earlier seasons, both Matt and Amy spoke about passing their family over to their children. The former couple are parents to four kids – twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly and son Jacob.

But, things seem to have changed since their divorce.

InTouch reports Matt and Zach had a falling out as a result of their failed negotiations for the latter to get the farm. There were also tensions between the twin brothers, The Sun reports.

