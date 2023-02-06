90 Day Fiance has become one of America’s most popular TV shows since it started in 2014, but how much does the cast get paid each episode?

Many of the stars have gone on to feature in a number of 90 Day Fiance series. Some, including Loren & Alexei, have even gone on to land their own spin-off show.

As season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs, we take a look into how much the 90 Day Fiance cast makes.

How much does the 90 Day Fiance cast make?

RadarOnline reports that 90 Day Fiance allegedly pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.

The publication also reports that salaries increase for cast members who appear on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but “not by much more.”

The salary reported does not apply to those applying for a K-1 visa, as a source told RadarOnline: “They can’t even get paid because they have to wait for a work permit. It’s of course different if filming takes place in their county.”

TLC reportedly does not pay for the 90 Day Fiance cast flights

ScreenRant reports that multiple sources and cast members have confirmed that the TLC show only pays their travel costs for the reunion shows, and not flights to see their partners.

Karine and Paul Staehle, from 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days set up a GoFundMe page, as shared by InTouch.

In a social media post, after backlash for setting up the page, Paul explained: “Production is in not allowed to pay for any travel, lodging, on-screen translators, or in any way aid the Visa process or pay towards any of it.”

Ex-90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva is now a millionaire

As mentioned above, many of the 90 Days cast have gone on to star in their own shows.

Darcey Silva, who rose to fame on the show, now has her own TLC show with her sister Stacey, called Darcey & Stacey.

In 2023, the twins are now reported to have a combined net worth of $6 million. This makes Darcey one of the highest-earning 90 Day Fiance cast members.

