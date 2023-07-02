TLC viewers are curious to know how much money Gino from 90 Day Fiancé has in 2023. The Before the 90 Days star and his partner, Jasmine Pineda, are on their way to marriage. But, some tough discussions take place between the couple during 90 Day Fiancé when it comes to their finances.

During 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Gino and Jasmine can be seen arguing about a prenuptial agreement. The TLC stars later sit down to dinner before another awkward conversation kicks off about Gino’s will. Tensions rise so much that Jasmine asks her husband-to-be to leave her house.

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel

How much money does Gino from 90 Day Fiancé have?

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda have appeared on 90 Day Fiancé since 2021.

Over the past two years, TLC viewers have seen the couple endure many ups and downs.

Speaking on the show, Gino describes himself as a “conservative” person and someone who doesn’t live a “flashy lifestyle.”

He added that he “enjoys the simple pleasures of life.”

Despite this, Gino has earned himself a lot of money in his life working as an engineer.

InTouch Weekly reports in 2023 that Gino said on the show:

“Luckily, I have a lot of investments, I buy and sell my own stock and my value hit like, $650,000 or something like that. But that’s basically money for our retirement, so I don’t want to touch any of that right now.”

Gino Palazzolo net worth

InTouch Weekly adds that, according to multiple outlets, Gino has a net worth of $1.5 million.

He has been seen supporting Jasmine at times during 90 Day Fiancé. He paid for her apartment in Panama during the show and also experienced some turbulence financially during a period when he wasn’t working.

Nowadays, per his LinkedIn profile, Gino works as a Product Development Engineer at Faurecia. He’s held this position since June 2021.

Previous to this, the Canton, Michigan native worked at Ford Motor Company as an Engineering Program Manager from May 2019-2020.

Jasmine and Gino talk prenups and wills

A 90 Day Fiancé clip shows Jasmine and Gino arguing about agreeing to a prenup in 2023.

While Jasmine is looking to get a prenup arranged before the two get married, Gino writes up his own “proposal” with certain terms in response. However, his proposal gets torn up before Jasmine suggests that he leave her house.

Another clip from Sunday’s episode of the show sees Gino and Jasmine talking things through over dinner.

Gino said: “I always loved you, prenup or no prenup, that never would change.”

He also asks his wife-to-be to not bring up “painful things” to talk about. However, Jasmine later says that something else has been on her mind.

Jasmine said: “Would you consider having a will at this moment?”

Gino asks if his partner is “kidding,” before she explains that if he “dies” she’ll be “alone in the United States.”

Gino says in a confessional: “I thought the prenup was the worst of the worst financial discussion we could have… It just makes me realize we have a lot of other issues we’re going to have to work out.”

Jasmine explained to him that she was looking for “protection,” before he reassured her that if anything happened to him, his family would be there for her.

