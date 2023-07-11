After a two-year hiatus, the Busby family is finally back on our screens for season 9 in 2023, but how old are the Quints and Blayke now? The TLC show has been a hit with viewers for years as parents Danielle and Adam let fans into their family life after giving birth to the first all-girl quintuplets ever born in the U.S.

Ahead of the highly anticipated new season, Reality Titbit takes a look at how old the siblings of OutDaughtered are in 2023, and what we can expect from the new series, as the daughters are ‘all grown up.’

Credit: OutDaughtered/TLC YouTube

How old is Blayke Busby?

Blayke, the oldest sister to the quints is currently 12 years old. She was born on April 5, 2011, four years before her sisters.

The TLC series first aired in 2016, which means Blayke had around four years of her life without the cameras, although she’s definitely a natural!

Parents Danielle and Adam are about to celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary, which means they had been married for around five years before the arrival of their eldest daughter.

How old are the Busby Quints in 2023?

The Busby quints were born on April 8, 2015, in Houston, Texas, which makes them 8 years old in 2023.

The Fab Five recently celebrated their 8th birthday with a gold theme. Quints Olivia Marie, Ava Lane, Hazel Grace, Parker Kate, and Riley Paige all wore matching ‘eight’ shirts to celebrate the occasion.

In the caption of the Instagram post celebrating the Quint’s big day, mom Danielle wrote: “Mommy is so PROUD of each one of you! I love seeing who each of you are becoming and how you each have your ownness.'”

The Busby siblings ‘bring the sass’ in new season

In the trailer for the new series mom Danielle tells the audience how everyone is “growing up” as dad Adam says they’re definitely now “bringing the sass.”

The family work to open their new boutique which proves difficult with six kids, and of course there’s a lot more sweet chaos and adventures to be had.

Fans in the comments couldn’t believe how much the kids had grown up, as one wrote:

“Oh my gosh! A person can’t blink their eye with the babies growing up. You have a bundle on your hands. They’re just as cute as when they were babies.”

“Wow.. so much has changed since we last saw them. The girls are all so vocal with their opinions, Blayke too,” commented another.