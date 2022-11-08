









TLC released its new reality show, The Culpo Sisters, on November 7th. Here’s how old they are and what they do for a living.

The new reality show stars sisters Olivia, Sophia and Aurora Culpo. Their parents also feature as we accompany the trio on their daily adventures.

Olivia is the most popular among the cast. She is an accomplished model and influencer. Fans may also remember her from her previous relationships with Nick Jonas and other famous men.

How old are The Culpo Sisters?

Aurora Culpo is the eldest of the sisters. She is 33 years old in 2022.

Olivia is the middle child and is 30 years old as of this year, while Sophia, who is 25, is the youngest.

They also have two brothers – Gus and Pete. Their parents are Peter and Susan Culpo.

Page Six reports that Peter has opened several restaurants in the Boston area, while Susan is a well-known violinist who has played for various groups, including the Boston Symphony and the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra.

The two brothers and their parents intermittently feature on The Culpo Sisters on TLC.

What do The Culpo Sisters do for a living?

The Culpo Sisters are all established women.

Aurora is a mum of two, who is also an influencer with 133,000 Instagram followers. She is a food and wellness blogger as well, who sells candles on her website.

Olivia is a well-known model and influencer. She is a former beauty pageant contestant who rose to fame in 2012 after winning the Miss Universe pageant.

As a model, Olivia has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue among other magazines. She has also starred in movies like 2014’s The Other Woman and 2018’s I Feel Pretty.

Olivia has over 5 million Instagram followers.

Sophia, on the other hand, has a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition, as per her Instagram. She is also an influencer with over 200,000 followers on the platform.

Who are the sisters dating?

Aurora was married to Survivor alum Michael Bortone. Sportskeeda notes that the couple was together for three years until Aurora filed for divorce in April 2022. They share two children together – Remi and Solei.

Olivia is currently dating San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey.

Sophia, on the other hand, is dating New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios. She has posted several pictures with her beau on Instagram.

