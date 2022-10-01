









Sister Wives is back for a new season on TLC where we follow Kody Brown and his polyamorous family.

Fans of the show, old and new, may have many questions, which isn’t surprising in the slightest! One of the main questions is how old all the wives are and when did Kody marry them all?

We take a look inside the lives of Kody and his wives.

Who is Kody Brown?

Kody is the star of the hit TLC show Sister Wives where we follow his polygamist life. He was born in 1969, making him 53 years old – slightly older than his multiple wives.

He is originally from Wyoming and has 18 children with his multiple wives. He follows the Mormon religion.

Although not really speaking about his job on the show, it is reported that Kody works in the online ad sales industry.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

How old are the Sister Wives?

Kody has three wives and one ex-wife. Although he has three wives, Kody is only legally married to Robyn.

The wives are not too far apart in age. His legal wife Robyn is the youngest at 43, Meri is 51 and Jenelle is 53.

His fourth (now ex) wife Christine, who is 50, announced at the end of last year that she was leaving Kody. The marriage cracks started showing in the previous season when it seemed Kody didn’t want to be intimate.

Christine also wanted to move to Utah to be nearer her older children. Despite the break-up, she released a positive statement about Kody and the family.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said in a statement. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When did Kody marry his wives?

Many people may be wondering how Kody found the time to have so many wives and may even be struggling to keep up. If that’s the case, we don’t blame you. We’ll try and break it down to make it seem less complicated (if that’s possible!)

Although he has three wives, Kody is only legally married to Robyn. Kody and Meri married legally in 1990, making her his first wife. They were legally married until 2014 when they separated so Kody could legally marry Robyn.

In between that, Jenelle joined in 1993 with a plural marriage and Christine joined a year later in 1994 until she left recently.

We hope that’s cleared a few things up for you! Who’s your favorite wife? Let us know in the comments below!

