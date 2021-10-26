How old is Chantel Everett's brother River from The Family Chantel?











The Family Chantel fans are curious as to how old Chantel’s younger brother River is, and Reality Titbit is here to reveal all…

There’s never a dull moment when it comes to this family.

Over the past seasons, The Family Chantel has showcased all the ups and downs of Chantel and Pedro’s family dramas.

River Everett features on the show as Chantel’s brother and is becoming a more featured cast member as Royal takes the back seat this season.

We’ve got all the details on the TLC star, such as his age, his music career, and some photos from his Insta!

90 DAY FIANCE: Meet Biniyam’s first wife

The Family Chantel: How old is River?

River Everett was born on July 9th 1997, making him 24 years old.

He was born to parents, Karen and Thomas Everett in Atlanta, and grew up with his two siblings, Chantel and Winter Everett, who all feature on The Family Chantel.

How To with John Wilson | Season 2 Official Teaser | HBO

During the past two seasons of the show, River has been a minor cast member, with no juicy storylines.

However, this is set to change for season 3, where River’s girlfriend Megan comes on to the scene.

River Everett’s music career

Many reality television viewers only know River for featuring on 90 Day Fiance, and The Family Chantel as Chantel Everett’s brother.

What they don’t know about the TLC star is that he is also a talented musician.

He released his first single, Anna Mae, in 2019 and has released multiple albums since.

When asked what he loves most about music, he answered:

I am able to just be myself and make what I want with nobodies opinion but my own.

CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX: Who are Eddie and Michael?

River Everett on Instagram

Chantel’s brother, River, currently has 119k followers on Instagram.

He uses his account to share updates of his life, as well as his music career.

River announced his relationship with girlfriend Megan on his Instagram page just last month.

The Family Chantel fans were over the moon with the news. One user commented: “OMGGGG Megan is sooo gorgeous!! Good luck for you both.”

WATCH THE FAMILY CHANTEL ON TLC MONDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK