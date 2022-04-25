How old is Kara AKA the "Jill of all trades" on 90 Day Fiancé?













Kara and Guillermo have won the hearts of TLC viewers all over the world – but their journey is just getting started.

90 Day Fiancé is back for season 9 with seven new couples proving that love recognizes no barriers (or not). Viewers will watch these couples along their journey as fiancé’s, as they decide whether they are meant to be – or if they’re getting on the next flight home.

Kara and Guillermo are amongst the cast on the show. As Kara called herself a ‘cougar’ many viewers are wondering how old she actually is. Reality Titbit have got all the information, along with their story so far.

90 DAY FIANCE: Anny Francisco uses black ribbon to announce sons death

Lovestruck High | Season 1 Official Trailer | Prime Video BridTV 9672 Lovestruck High | Season 1 Official Trailer | Prime Video https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Tzqnx8nLotE/hqdefault.jpg 998228 998228 center 22403

How old is Kara?

Kara is 29 years old. She was born in 1992 in Charlottesville, Virginia. This makes Kara six years older than Guillermo, as she said on the show that although he was 21 when they met, he is 23 years old today.

Guillermo was born in 1998 in Venezuela. When they first met, her friend pointed out how young Guillermo looked as Kara mentioned on the show:

“She thought he was like a young boy, which he probably was, but he’s a beautiful young boy. I mean, he was 21. It was definitely legal”

Kara and Guillermo’s journey so far…

Kara began travelling the world when she was 20 years old. At this time, The TLC star says that she was ‘living my best life’, meaning a relationship wasn’t something on her mind. She also referred to herself as the “Jill of all trades”, due to working so many jobs in different industries.

Kara and Guillermo’s story began in the Dominican Republic, where Kara was working at the time. Whilst she was working on her laptop at a bar, the waiter came over and said “ladies, it’s tequila time!”, and the rest is history.

Guillermo was Kara’s waiter, and she immediately thought “Damn, he’s cute” after seeing him for the first time. The pair exchanged numbers and began texting, until Kara decided to move to the Dominican Republic for work, which she said “changed everything.”

SELLING SUNSET: What the stars were doing before the fame

Kara and Guillermo’s proposal

The loved up pair seem as happy as ever on the show and on social media, so it’s no surprise that their proposal was so special. Kara explained that they has been living together for eight months when Guillermo popped the question.

Guillermo arranged for himself and Kara to go on a hike through the jungle, where they ended up on a huge rock. Kara explained on the show that she cried during their proposal as it was so beautiful.

She also said “I don’t think I ever thought the tequila time guy would be my fiancé you know.”

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK