Kenny on 90 Day Fiance is facing doubts. He isn’t sure if he wants to become a father at his age with Armando after Kenny’s daughter revealed she is pregnant again. How old is Kenny on 90 Day Fiance?

He is now becoming a grandad for a third time and told 90 Day Fiance cameras: “I can’t believe I’m a Grampy times three.” The conversation then turned to Kenny and Armando’s debate over expanding their family. Armando really wants to have a child with Kenny, but he isn’t sure if he wants the same.

Credit: 90 Day Fiance/TLC

How old is Kenny from 90 Day Fiance?

Kenny is 60 years old as he stars on 90 Day Fiance. He revealed in a confessional that the issue of parenthood makes him question his relationship with Armando, 34.

“This is where the age difference really plays a part in our relationship because he’s at the age where people have children. I’m not,” he said. Kenny added that he “feels like he’s walking a tightrope.”

Kenny from 90 Day Fiance spoke of his age and continued: “I have a husband who I really want to make happy. This is one of the only times I felt like maybe I’m not the right person for him.”

Kenny and Armando disagree on babies

Kenny told his daughter that having children has been a “back-and-forth issue for him and Armando. He said: “Armando really wants to, and I wanted to let him achieve everything he wants to achieve.”

He added: “I think we’d be a great team on it because I’ve always loved having children, but you never think you’re at a point where you have to admit maybe that you’re just too old to keep doing it.”

Kenny then got emotional as he admitted he doesn’t think he wants to be a father again at his age. The 90 Day Fiance star Kenny’s daughter reassured him that it was okay and Armando “should understand.”

He becomes grandad for the third time

Kenny, who has four children and two grandchildren, is gaining a fourth grandchild. His daughter, Taylor, is pregnant again, to which he replied: “Wow, I can see pregnancy agrees with you.”

He added: “You really are glowing big time. I can see it. Well, I’m very happy for you and I can’t believe I’m a Grampy times three.” Kenny is also a stepdad to Armando’s six-year-old daughter, Hannah.

Hannah is from Armando’s first relationship and late ex-wife. Kenny shares three triplet daughters — Cassidy, Taylor, and Madison — and son Bryson, with his ex.

