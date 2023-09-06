Babs Thore passed away during the filming of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. But how old was Babs Thore when she died? She leaves behind her husband, Glenn Thore, whose age is on fans’ minds.

Whitney Way Thore‘s mother, Babs, died in December 2022. She is survived by her children, Whitney and Hunter, as well as her husband of 45 years, Glenn Thore. Viewers weigh in on the moment the Thore family shed tears and bid farewell to the “sweetheart” who became a TLC fan favorite.

How old was Babs when she died?

Babs Thore was 76 years of age when she died. Whitney said her mother suffered from cerebral amyloid angiopathy and took her last breath while watching her favorite movie with the family.

She spent 45 years of her life married to Glenn. However, she actually spent 11 years of her previous romantic life with a former beau, before she ended up meeting Whitney’s dad.

Whitney is now 39 years old, while her brother Hunter is a little younger, at 38. Alongside having two kids, Babs had a leading role in life as a homemaker but took a back seat due to health issues later on.

Glenn Thore’s age as he survives Babs

Glenn Thore is 77 years of age and was just one year older than Babs. He celebrates his birthday on February 10 and is now embarking on a bucket list on My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Despite his ripe age, he is still working hard and refusing to retire. And his bucket list is no more relaxing as it includes getting a tattoo, indoor skydiving, reconnecting with a long-lost child, swimming, and more.

As he copes with the loss of his wife, Glenn goes on a trip to Switzerland with Whitney. However, their train malfunctioned and they had to opt for a helicopter to go down.

Glenn wasn’t her first husband

Glenn was married to Babs for 45 years, which is more than half her life, but he wasn’t her first love. She wed Glenn on August 6, 1977, but was previously married for four years to someone else.

Whitney Way Thore discovered a wedding album while going through her family’s storage. This is when it was discovered that her mother had first married a man who was not Whitney’s dad, Glenn.

“We had been lied to our whole lives,” Whitney said. “Obviously this wedding album is not meant to ever be found. My heart is racing and I feel, like, kind of betrayed in some way.”

Barbara, who was 17 then, admits “I had another wedding, I had the first wedding. I didn’t tell you that I had been married before because it was none of your business. And this was a long time before you.”

