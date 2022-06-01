











The Roloffs are dealing with a whole load of family drama on their TLC show Little People Big World. It all started when Zach and Tori offered to buy the farm, but dad Matt decided to decline how much they put forward.

From Amy and Matt divorcing to Zach not showing up to pumpkin season at Roloff Farm, the family’s on-screen drama is just as real as their actual lives. After all, it’s reality TV and they allow cameras to film their personal issues.

So when a nasty feud between Zach and Matt erupted, viewers began trying to find out exactly what happened between them. It ended up with father-of-three Zach up and leaving his family job. Let’s get down to the details.

LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD: Who bought the Roloff farm? Amy Roloff did sell her side

Screenshot: First Look: This Season on Little People Big World!, TLC YouTube

Matt declined Zach and Tori’s offer

When Zach and Tori offered Matt money to buy a portion of the farm, he declined. Matt quoted a price much higher than expected, while Zach said his father used “excuses” as to why he and Tori aren’t “good enough” to run the farm.

On May 16th 2022, Matt Roloff took to Instagram to share that he was putting some of the farm land up for sale, writing: “My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come.”

However, Zach and Tori have a different take on the land sale and Zach responded to his dad publicly in an Instagram comment writing: “My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out.”

Matt Roloff wrote in his Instagram post that he offered his twin boys, Zach and Jeremy “a substantial family discount and a ‘gift of equity’” but “they decided individually the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm.“

Zach responded to his father’s Instagram post and said that it was “extremely missguided and false“. During the show, Matt also said: “If my kids decide they want to hate me for this, there’s nothing I can do about it.”

I don’t blame Zach for not working the farm. The family element is gone from Roloff Farms might as well rename it Matt’s farm #lpbw — Tor Tor 🦎♊️ (@Catchthenewt) June 1, 2022

Zach Roloff was no-show at pumpkin season

Zach decided not to turn up to Roloff Farm like he does most years, while he had an ongoing feud with dad Matt. After they couldn’t come to an agreement over purchasing a portion of the farm, he revealed in a confessional:

My dad and I could not come to an agreement on buying the farm, so with everything going on I made the decision not to work pumpkin season. I’m disenchanted by the whole thing, so, yeah. I’m stepping away.

As he was understaffed at the farm, Matt enlisted ex Amy Roloff and her husband Chris Marek, who had expressed a desire to work at Roloff Family Farms. Chris even took them on a practice tour to show off his skills!

Pumpkin season may be an exciting time at Roloff Farms, but it's bittersweet that Zach, Tori and the grandchildren are missing out! #LPBW — Colin Brinkley (@cb_yellowjacket) June 1, 2022

RELATIONSHIP UPDATE: Is Mama June’s daughter Pumpkin still with Josh?

Roloff Farm is up for sale

The Roloff farmhouse is listed for $4 million, but Matt isn’t selling the entire farm. He has listed a portion of the place, which includes 16.46 acres of the 109-acre Helvetia, Oregon property.

There’s a whole list of benefits, and you’d be getting an entire house for that money, including: five bedrooms, six bathrooms, nine attached garage spots, central vacuum, full appliances, in-ground jetted tub, and a swimming pool.

Plus, the $4 million payment covers $12,586 a year in property taxes. You’ll also get whimsical installations, including a pirate ship, western town with a jail, bank, sheriff’s office, general store, hotel, and German-inspired medieval castle.

Matt Roloff told Forbes Global Properties: “I have decided the timing is ripe, after 30-plus wonderful years, to hand over the reins to the next owners of this magnificent property to plant some roots of their own and watch them grow.”

WATCH LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK