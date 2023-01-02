Andrei Castravet is one of the most recognizable faces on 90 Day Fiance, we take a look at how tall the TLC star is in this article.

Fans first met Andrei in season 5 in which he starred alongside Elizabeth Potthast. The duo first connected on a dating app and had their first date in Dublin, Ireland.

Since their season 5 appearance, they became a staple on 90 Day. Most recently they appeared on the spin-off 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 7 spin-off.

How tall is Andrei Castravet from 90 Day Fiance?

Screenrant reports that the Moldavian native stands 6 feet tall. His height definitely adds to his good looks making him of the most attractive cast members.

He is 36 years old now and a father of two. He and Elizabeth share two kids – daughter Ellie and newborn son Winston Leo Castravet.

Andrei and Elizabeth’s story on 90 Day

After dating briefly Andrei and Elizabeth got engaged, despite the latter’s family’s reservations about their relationship.

When they planned on getting married, their cultural differences came to the surface. He didn’t approve of her having a ‘girls night out’ for her bachelorette party.

Elizabeth still went ahead with the bachelorette night out plan and Andrei wasn’t too pleased. However, they sorted things out and tied the knot in December 2017.

They later had a second wedding in Andrei’s native Moldova.

They welcomed daughter Eleanor in 2019 and son Winston in October 2022.

A look at TLC star’s Instagram

Thanks to Andrei’s reality television fame, he has a massive following on Instagram.

He has 351K followers on the platform at the time of writing.

Andrei’s Instagram clearly shows that he’s a family man. Most of the pictures on his account feature his family, namely his two children and wife Elizabeth.

He documents the fun times he and Elizabeth have as they goof around and posts them for fans to see.

