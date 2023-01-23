Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are one of 90 Day Fiancé‘s success stories. In 2023, fans want to know more about how tall Jovi is from the TLC show.

After meeting on a dating app while traveling, Jovi and Yara decided to make their relationship official and move to the USA together.

90 Day Fiancé’s Yara hails from Kyiv, Ukraine while Jovi comes from Larose, Louisiana. The two married in a Las Vegas wedding in 2020.

Yara and Jovi in 2023

90 Day Fiancé season 8 saw fans introduced to Yara and Jovi. The couple first appeared on the show in 2020.

At the time, Yara was 25 years old, and Jovi, 29.

Three years later and the TLC stars are still together. They’re still married in 2023 and have a daughter named Mila who was born in September 2020.

The two now star on 90 Day Fiancé spin-off show Happily Ever After.

How tall is 90 Day Fiancé’s Jovi?

As Jovi appears on 90 Day Fiancé alongside other cast members on the show such as Andrei Castravet, many fans have been asking questions about Jovi’s height.

Per InTouch Weekly, Jovi is 5ft 10. He took to social media to clear up any rumors about his height.

Jovi is clearly taller than Yara per his Instagram posts, but he often makes jokes if he’s stood next to anyone super tall. In an IG post from December 12, Jovi wrote: “…And I know, he makes me look short…”

Yara and Jovi’s height difference

The 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After Tell-All featured Jovi, Yara, Andrei, Elizabeth Potthast, Ed Brown, Liz Woods, and more cast members in 2023.

Seeing all of the TLC stars together prompted fans to ask questions about how tall some of them are.

According to Screen Rant, Yara stands at 5ft 7, which makes her three feet shorter than her husband.

Other 90 Day Fiancé cast members, such as Andrei, are super tall at 6ft 4, per InTouch Weekly.

