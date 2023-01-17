Yohan from 90 Day Fiance is facing questions on how tall he is compared to his partner Danielle. Some viewers say they “can’t get over the height difference” between the couple – but are they still together?

After their relationship played out on Love in Paradise, Daniele is set to leave her life in New York to try to convince Yohan to make the Dominican Republic their forever home on 90 Day spin-off The Other Way.

However, there’s just one physical aspect that fans are pondering on, and that’s Yohan’s tallness compared to Danielle. So, just how tall is the 90 Day Fiance couple and where are they after filming wrapped?

90 Day fans react to height difference

When Daniele and Yohan stand next to each other, 90 Day Fiance fans often react to their height difference. Some have gone as far as to say they “can’t get over” how tall Yohan is in comparison.

One fan said: “I still can’t get over the height difference between Yohan & Daniele. I like them tall but that’s too much.”

Although Yohan is tall, some don’t think he acts his age. Another penned: “Yohan is 34 but he acts & talks like he’s 14.”

“I know I’m not the only person who has been on bulge-watch since Danielle described Yohan as being “the size of her arm”. I don’t know where to look, so I’m focusing on the knees,” penned a fellow viewer.

How tall is Yohan from 90 Day Fiance?

Yohan currently stands at a height of 6ft 7in (200cm). The fitness instructor is a lot taller than Daniele, who is 4ft 11in, and described her man as the Hulk on 90 Day Fiance. She even added that he is a “giant human in every way.”

When Daniele first laid eyes on Yohan, she saw what she described as “the most beautiful man I’ve ever seen” walking through the lobby of her hotel. Then when they actually got talking, she felt they had an instant connection.

Daniele and Yohan are still together

Daniele and Yohan are still together and are now married! They wed in November 2021 and recently celebrated their first year of marriage in November 2022, a moment that was celebrated by the couple online.

“One year of marriage, a lifetime’s worth of learning,” Daniele wrote via Instagram alongside a compilation of memories from their first year together. “Blessed to be able to do this together.”

Yohan has revealed to Daniele that he had hoped to move to the States to work and send money back to his family in the Dominican Republic. This comes despite Daniele planning to move to his country to live with him.

