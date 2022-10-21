









Bill and Jen Arnold, otherwise known as The Little Couple, have shared their lives with the world. Since they achieved TV fame, the pair has gone on to become millionaires, and now they’ve returned to the media world.

Three years after their last TLC appearance, the duo shared their home-buying process on HGTV’s Farmhouse Fixer on October 19th. The couple and their two kids, Will and Zoey, relocated from Florida to the Boston area for Jen’s job.

So, just how did the husband and wife pair accumulate a whopping net worth? Reality Titbit looks into how they launched into the TV world, bought a stunning New England farmhouse, and where they are today.

How much are The Little Couple worth?

The Little Couple are worth $3.5M, Celebrity Net Worth reports. Jen makes most of her income as a neonatologist who earned her Masters of Medical Education from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

She, and her husband, who works in medical supplies and telemarketing, moved to Houston, Texas, in 2009, as she was offered a job at the Texas Childrens’ Hospital. At the same time, they were hired to host their own TLC show.

The show, The Little Couple, lasted for 12 seasons until it was put on hiatus three years ago. During its run, they launched their own business, adopted two children, and dealt with Jen’s cancer treatment.

Earlier in October, the family’s beloved dog Rocky died. During his life, he had inspired Jen and Bill to open their own pet boutique, Rocky and Maggie’s, in Houston, Texas, which they spent a lot of time working on.

Are Bill and Jen Arnold still on TV?

Bill and Jen’s TLC show is no longer on TV, but they made a recent stint on HGTV on Farmhouse Fixer. Other than their brief appearance, the couple have been sharing regular family updates on social media.

The couple, who both have skeletal dysplasia, were originally introduced in a one-hour TLC special, Little People: Just Married in 2009. They then secured another season of The Little People, and a third was soon renewed.

TLC then aired its twelfth season in 2019. However, that was the last time Bill and Jen appeared on a regular TV show. Since then, they have made no announcements to return to screens for a permanent period of time.

Their Farmhouse Fixer episode

Bill and Jen wanted the help of Farmhouse Fixer host Jonathan Knight and designer Kristina after buying a $2.1M mansion earlier this year. The home includes a balcony, outdoor built-in grill, a fire pit, and a three-car garage.

The family moved to Massachusetts for Jen’s new job at the Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital. As a result, they now have a walk-in closet, marble bathroom, double vanity, shower, and tub.

In a $3.64M deal, the couple sold their Snell Isle estate in early 2022 before making the move to design their dream farmhouse on the HGTV show. They decided to have a pantry installed, get new wallpaper and have cabinets built.

