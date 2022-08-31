









Whitney Way Thore rose to fame on her TLC show My Big Fat Fabulous Life in 2015. Viewers get a glimpse inside what life is like for Whitney and, along the way, meet her parents, Babs and Glenn, and her brother, Hunter.

The TLC star has experienced many highs and lows while filming her show, including introducing her family to new partners and being stood up by previous loves. Today, Whitney’s show is onto its tenth season and she and her family are still much-loved by TLC viewers. So, let’s find out more about Whitney’s brother, Hunter, and whether or not he has a partner…

Who is Hunter?

Hunter Thore is Whitney Way Thore’s younger brother.

He’s 37 years old and is the only son of Glenn and Babs Thore.

Hunter has appeared on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life since the show first began in 2015.

He’s a reality TV star and, judging by IMDb, has had a few acting roles in his career, too.

Hunter Thore had a partner in the past

Taking to Instagram in 2020, Hunter wrote that he had fond memories of a previous girlfriend.

He told his followers a story of how his ex partner’s family thought he had a likeness to Brad Pitt and shared some funny photos of his face morphed onto Brad Pitt’s body.

Although Hunter wrote about having a girlfriend in 2020, he doesn’t appear to post much in relation to his personal life. He does often share posts to do with his sister and parents, though.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star is in a band

Although Hunter doesn’t post much about his love life, he clearly has a huge love for music and is part of a heavy metal band.

Hunter is the guitarist in Plague of Jackals. He’s a huge fan of heavy metal and can be seen wearing band t-shirts for groups such as Motorhead on his Instagram page.

The TLC star’s fellow bandmates include Eric Summers on bass and James Washington on drums.

