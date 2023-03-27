Darcey and Stacey prepare to launch their new clothing line with Impossible Kicks, however, it hasn’t all been easy going as the owner of the sneaker resale brand shot down the House of Eleven owners’ initial pieces as the colors were ‘too plain’ for the collab.

Fans of the TLC show will be familiar with Darcey and Stacey’s fashion brand, and the new series gives us an insight into their work with the huge sneaker retail brand, Impossible Kicks.

We take a look at all that went down in Darcey and Stacey Silva‘s House of Eleven collab with the sneaker reseller.

What is House of Eleven?

House of Eleven is a fashion and clothing brand founded by Stacey and Darcey Silva in honor of their brother Michael Silva.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports Darcey and Stacey said: “We created House of Eleven in honor of our brother that passed away in 1998 from Ewing sarcoma.”

“‘Cause he was born May 11 and he passed on July 11, so everything we do is House of Eleven in his name,” they continued.

Darcey is not happy with Stacey’s Impossible Kicks photoshoot

In the most recent episode, viewers will see the fallout between sisters Darcey and Stacey due to the modeling photos for the photoshoot.

Unbeknownst to Darcey, Stacey arranged for her husband, Florian Sukaj to be the model for the collab, whereas Darcey envisioned having both boys and girls and not just one singular model.

She also wasn’t happy with how the pictures turned out as she said Florian didn’t look like he’d had his hair and makeup done. Although, Stacey stressed that it was all done last minute.

Fans in the comments of the preview clip are torn between sides. One wrote: “I agree with Darcey. She has every right to be mad it’s her brand and company as well. So she has every right to be part of every decision.”

However, another agreed with Stacey’s decision. “A lot of the comments are agreeing with Darcey, but I disagree. Stacey knew Darcey was helping her daughter move into her dorm and didn’t want to bother her,” penned another.

House of Eleven x Impossible Kicks hit some bumps in the road

In a sneak peek of the photos, fans can see Florian in both Impossible Kicks and House of Eleven pieces.

Previously, the twins met up with Johnny Mac, the CEO of Impossible Kicks, to talk about collaborating with his brand for a Miami-inspired ‘sporty couture’ line.

The collaboration comes after Darcey and Stacey’s 022 HOF11 x Impossible Kicks collaboration, however, it wasn’t all easy going for the two.

Founder Johnny Mac shut down the twins’ initial pieces as he thought they were “too plain” and ‘too Conneticut’ for the Miami vibe he was going for.

However, the twins didn’t let the feedback get them down as they headed to LA to create new samples and ‘come back stronger and harder.’

