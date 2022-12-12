Janelle and Kody Brown have confirmed they separated several months ago. A preview for the upcoming Sister Wives Tell All saw the two drop the huge split bombshell – but did Janelle give some clues away before?

Kody is now left with two wives, his legal wife Robyn and Meri, who was his first wife, following Christine and Janelle’s exit from the Brown family. Overall, there are 18 children which belong to the Sister Wives clan.

Fans spotted clues that hinted Janelle had separated from Kody months ago. He told the host on the Sister Wives Tell All for season 17: “Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me.”

Kody wasn’t giving her ‘enough attention’

Janelle revealed on Sister Wives season 17 that Kody “wasn’t giving her enough attention.” Kody revealed he was struggling with finding a balance and often revealed that not every spouse was getting equal attention.

During the Sister Wives season 16 Tell All, Janelle got angry and dropped the F-bomb. The mother-of-six then took a moment away from the cameras, and the host suggested Kody go after Janelle. Instead, he simply said, “No.”

She shed some light on Kody’s strained relationship with two of their sons on Sister Wives. Janelle has also voiced her opinions on Kody’s , saying his “broken record demand for loyalty frustrates her beyond belief.”

When Janelle got covid-19, Kody didn’t see her for a month. Janelle questioned his behaviour by asking if the roles were reversed between her and Robyn, whether he would be doing this on her behalf.

Janelle spends time with Kody’s ex Christine

In September, Janelle revealed on Instagram: “I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister. So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses.”

Janelle and Christine have been spending time together ever since the latter divorced Kody in July 2021. Many are applauding the two for enjoying their lives just them two and going on their own adventures.

The former sisters also run a business together called The Secret to Self Care, which involves selling Plexus products aimed at living a healthier life. And it’s not just in work they hang out but when it comes to travelling too!

She talked about being ‘capable’

Janelle wrote on Instagram in October: “Sometimes you are afraid of something but when it happens you find out you really are capable enough to adapt and deal.” Several followers said she should follow that advice and “leave Kody.”

She was simply referring to a travelling situation that hadn’t gone the way she planned, but fans took it upon themselves to draw their own conclusions and thought she’d split from the Sister Wives star. And she already had!

One fan commented: “Oh there certainly is Janelle. Don’t be afraid, just walk away from Kody. Be happy with your independence. You’ll always have your beautiful growing family and your sister wife, Christine ♥️.”

