









Honey Boo Boo has come a long way with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, having overcome hateful internet comments since their romance commenced in 2021.

Haters can say what they want to Alana Thompson and Dralin Carswell, but that won’t affect their bond. The young couple went public with their relationship in September 2021.

Dralin, a former student at Lincoln College of Technology, has stood by his girlfriend through her complicated relationship with Mama June. It’s safe to say that he’s received the seal of approval from sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efrid, who was granted full legal custody of Alana in June.

A look at Alana Thompson and Dralin Carswell’s love story

Keeping Dralin’s identity a secret

Fans were updated on Alana’s relationship status on January 13, 2021, after she admitted she’s “gotta boyfriend”. During an Instagram Q&A, the Toddlers And Tiaras star replied “Yessss” to fans wondering if she was off the market. The then-15-year-old never divulged Dralin’s identity at the time, but revealed that life “couldn’t be better”.

They went Instagram official in September 2021

The couple confirmed their relationship after six months of dating. It was later discovered that Dralin was age 20, igniting backlash over their four-year age difference. The pair resides in Georgia, where the age of consent is 16.

Alana’s post showed her holding hands with Dralin whilst wearing matching black T-shirts. Grinning from ear to ear, their first public couple image was decorated with a sticker reading “bae”. After the wave of criticism over their age gap, the reality star deleted it from her page.

The former pageant contestant first reference her beau a month earlier in her Teen Vogue interview. Admitting that she finds it difficult to make real friends, she claimed Dralin is “probably” her only friend.

“I don’t trust nobody really, so I don’t have friends.”

They step out in matching outfits for a park date

Despite being a TV personality, Honey Boo Boo has preferred to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. Dralin is only featured on Alana’s Instagram twice. The first is their park stroll in April, which she captioned: “Park dates with you are the best!”

The former Wilkinson Country High School student also accompanied her on their family Universal Studios trip in July.

Pumpkin grilled Dralin on Mama June: Road to Redemption

Pumpkin played a protective father during Dralin’s debut on Road To Redemption in June. The 22-year-old can be seen bombarding the laidback college student with endless questions.

Things didn’t get off to a good start with his late arrival, which Lauryn punished with “strike one”.

“Alana herself is a good girl, she really does try to give people the world when she doesn’t have it to give,’ Lauryn told him.

“So I have a few questions. Are you trustworthy? Are you respectful? Are you gonna be there for Alana? Are you gonna be her listening ear? Do you have a driver’s license?”

Dralin has clearly ticked all the boxes because he’s still dating Alana.

Pumpkin approves of Dralin

The young couple has Lauryn’s blessing; why wouldn’t he? He’s “very respectful to Alana and is so great with the kids,” she told E News.

If the entire family has no problems with their age gap, the internet shouldn’t either. “She’s not getting married, she’s not having a kid, she’s doing very good in school,” said Pumpkin, noting that the pair is “on the same wavelength.”

“I don’t really care what the haters got to say”

Alana opened up about the hate surrounding her romance with ET in July 2022. She claimed that the internet is obsessed because they’re an interracial couple.

“I don’t care because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we’re happy,” she added. “So what fans got to say or what haters got to say I don’t really care.”

“I like how it’s never quiet when we’re around each other,” Alana gushed. “We’re always talking about something – it’s never like an awkward moment, silence or none of that.”

