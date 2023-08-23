Kody Brown is known as the patriarch of the Sister Wives family so here’s the latest update on his net worth, religion, and whether he’s still married to his four partners.

Kody Brown shot to reality fame as the head of the Brown family, who has starred on TLC’s Sister Wives since 2010. The family won over fans with their intriguing dynamics as a polygamist family, featuring Kody, his four wives, and their 18 children.

Over the last decade, the Brown household reached new chapters as family ties broke down due to relationship and fame pressure. Read on to find out the latest update about Kody and his clan.

Who is Kody Brown?

Full name: Kody Winn Brown

Hometown: Lovell, Wyoming

Relationship status: Married to Robyn Brown (née Sullivan)

Birthday: January 17, 1969

Born in 1969 to William Winn Brown and Genielle Tew, the TLC star followed his father’s footsteps into polygamy; William had three wives and Kody was one of nine children.

Not much is known about his academic career, but Kody Brown went on to work as the president of Das Hundhaus Firearms And Accessories in Sandy, Utah. He was later employed in an online advertising sales role, which allegedly brought in $4000 per month.

Documents obtained by RadarOnline reportedly showed that Kody and his first wife, Meri, filed for bankruptcy in June 2005. The couple allegedly owed $229,873.49 to creditors; the case was closed on December 7, 2007, and they were ordered to pay $187,885.74 to secured creditors, trustees, and attorneys.

What religion is Kody and his wives?

Kody and his sister wives are members of the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB), a sect of the Fundamentalist Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) which allows followers to practice polygamy.

The family left Utah out of fear of being prosecuted for bigamy in Utah.

Meri, Christine, and Robyn were all raised in polygamist families. Although Janelle was born to a family of Mormons, her denomination does not support plural marriages.

Kody Brown’s net worth in 2023 and Sister Wives paycheck

After over 10 years on TV, Kody has an estimated net worth of $800K. It’s predicted that the family make anywhere between $25,000 to $40,000 per Sister Wives episode. Season 17 consisted of 17 episodes, meaning their paycheck was at least $425K.

Kody Brown’s relationship timeline with his Sister Wives

During the season 1 premiere, Kody was legally married to his first wife, Meri Brown. He was only spiritually married to his two other wives, Janelle and Christine Brown, as polygamy is illegal in the US.

Viewers were soon introduced to Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, whom he spiritually married in 2010 and later legally married in 2014 after first divorcing Meri. The first season of the show documented newcomer Robyn’s integration into the Brown household as the other three wives had been raising their children together for 16 years.

1989 – Meri Brown

Meri Barber met Kody through her friendship with his sister in October 1989 and became engaged two months later. They tied the knot on April 21, 1990 when Kody was 21 and Meri was 19. About a year into their marriage, the couple reportedly courted a girl they met at a church gathering with hopes she would become a sister wife, the Browns admitted in their tell-all memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story Of An Unconventional Marriage.

Christine Brown revealed in the book that the girl was underage and were waiting for her to turn 18 before an official engagement. The teen was said to have left, leaving Meri “devastated” that she lost a best friend.

Meri left Kody in January 2023 after 33 years of marriage. The couple announced the split on Instagram, claiming they were “permanently terminating their marriage relationship.”

1989 – Janelle Brown

Kody met Janelle Schriever in 1989, soon after his marriage to Meri. At the time, Janelle was married to her ex-husband Adam Barber, who was Meri’s brother. The Barbers split in 1990 after two years of marriage and Kody soon began courting 23-year-old Janelle.

They spiritually tied the knot in January 1993.

In the One-On-One special in January 2023, Janelle and Kody both confirmed that they are officially separated after nearly 30 years of marriage.

1990 – Christine Brown

Christine Ruth Allred met Kody in 1990 through her sister, Wendy, when she was 19 years old. They spiritually married three and a half years later on March 25, 1994. According to ET, Christine was initially reluctant to join the family as she was against Kody and Meri allegedly courting the underage teen.

After Christine’s parents divorced, Meri supported her through the difficult period, thus patching up their friendship and reigniting a spark between the threesome.

She was the first sister wife to leave Kody in November 2021, claiming they had “grown apart”.

Christine and Kody’s relationship runs deeper than spouses. According to RadarOnline, they share relatives William Moore Allred and Orissa Angela Bates, making them distant cousins.

2010 – Robyn Brown

Kody was courting Robyn at the time Sister Wives began filming. Rumors suggested that the patriarch was eager to introduce another sister wife to stand out from other polygamous families TLC was considering for the show but the Browns have never addressed the speculation.

The pair met in church and spiritually married in 2010. Robyn is about 11 years Kody’s junior, making her the youngest wife.

Kody was initially hesitant to marry Robyn as she was a divorcee with three kids but their connection clearly proved too strong. Brown eventually asked his first wife Meri for a divorce so he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her children. They tied the knot in December 2014.

Who are Kody Brown’s children?

Brown is a father of 18, three of whom he adopted from Robyn’s first marriage.

Meri Brown

Kody and Meri share one child: Leon Brown was born on July 29, 1995. They came out as transgender in 2022 and has been engaged to their partner since 2019.

Janelle Brown

Although Meri was Kody’s first wife, Janelle Brown was the first partner to give birth.

Janelle and Kody welcomed son Logan Brown in May 1994. Logan married wife Michelle Petty in October 2022.

Their second child, Madison, joined the family in November 1995. Her younger brothers, Hunter, Garrison, and Gabriel were born in 1997, 1998, and 2001, respectively.

Janelle and Kody’s youngest, Savannah, was born in December 2004.

Christine Brown

Christine gave birth to six kids: Aspyn (born March 1995), Mykelti (June 1996), Paedon (August 1998), Gwendlyn Brown (October 2001), Ysabel (March 2003), and Truely (April 2010).

Robyn Brown

Kody adopted Robyn’s three children from her marriage to David Jessop: Dayton (January 2000), Aurora (June 2003), and Breanna (April 2004).

The couple welcomed biological kids Solomon and Ariela in October 2011 and January 2016, respectively.

The family tree became confusing after reports revealed that Christine and David are first cousins.