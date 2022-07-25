'Inspirational' Michael Blair looks unrecognisable after My 600-lb Life













Some of the stories on TLC’s My 600-lb Life are truly inspirational. And, judging by viewers’ tweets, Michael Blair’s story is one of those. He visited Dr Nowzaradan’s office along with his wife in need of a doctor who would be willing to operate on him. Michael had a lot of scar tissue that needed removing from an emergency splenectomy.

Weighing in at over 600 lbs, Michael told Dr Now that whatever he ate, he couldn’t seem to be satiated. So, where is Michael Blair from My 600-lb Life in 2022? Let’s find out more about where the TLC star is nowadays…

Meet Michael Blair

Hailing from Conroe, Texas, Michael Blair was weighing in at over 600 lbs when he visited Dr Now’s office for help.

He appeared on TLC’s My 600-lb Life season 9 episode 9.

When asked what the challenge with his eating habits were, Michael said that it’s the amount it takes to “sate” him.

The goal that he had going into the doctor’s office was to find a surgeon who would operate on him to “cut through the scar tissue” and perform surgery. Michael said that it was his “last chance” seeking help from Dr Now.

Michael’s agoraphobia

As well as dealing with his eating habits and weight, Michael also had agoraphobia.

Speaking of his eating habits, Michael said he was potentially using food as a defence mechanism because he was “so abused and tortured as a child, just in society”.

He said it’s “extremely hard” for him to be “out in public” because he “hates society”.

Michael Blair from My 600-lb Life now

Since following Dr Now’s advice and losing weight on My 600-lb Life, Michael has kept the weight off, judging by his Instagram posts. He never gave up on changing his perspective and began gaining confidence.

Michael and his wife, Kimberly, are still together, as per his Facebook page, and he appears to be happy in 2022.

The TLC star can be found on Instagram @temple_tantrum_600.

